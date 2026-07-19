Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's former CA, who built a ₹28,000 crore pharma giant

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's former CA, who built a ₹28,000 crore pharma giant

Godha began his professional practice in 1971. Within a few years, he was handling the personal finances, taxation, and investments of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 19, 2026 5:01 PM IST
Meet Amitabh Bachchan's former CA, who built a ₹28,000 crore pharma giantHe officially joined the company's Board of Directors on October 31, 1975, immediately initiating operational overhauls, eliminating systemic inefficiencies, and laying the groundwork for market expansion. 

Born into a modest farming family in Rajasthan, Premchand Godha grew up in a household where every rupee mattered. His parents urged him to pursue an education that would take him beyond agriculture, leading him to graduate with a commerce degree from the University of Rajasthan before qualifying as a Chartered Accountant through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. 

Advertisement

Godha began his professional practice in 1971. Within a few years, he was handling the personal finances, taxation, and investments of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his family. This close professional relationship soon evolved into an unexpected business venture. 

In 1975, Godha and the Bachchan family made a high-stakes investment by acquiring Ipca Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company that was heavily underperforming and bleeding cash. While external observers saw a failing venture, Godha detected untapped long-term potential.

He officially joined the company's Board of Directors on October 31, 1975, immediately initiating operational overhauls, eliminating systemic inefficiencies, and laying the groundwork for market expansion. 

By March 1983, Godha took full control of the firm's growth trajectory as its Managing Director. At the start of his leadership, the company's revenues were a meager ₹54 lakh. Over the following decades, Godha orchestrated one of the largest turnarounds in the history of the Indian pharmaceutical landscape. 

Advertisement

A critical shift occurred in 1999 when the Bachchan family, facing their own severe financial constraints, decided to sell their stake and completely exit Ipca Laboratories. Godha remained committed, holding his position and continuing to scale the business globally. 

Today, Godha serves as the Executive Chairman of Ipca Laboratories. The company has evolved into a global giant with a market capitalization of approximately ₹28,000 crore and annual revenues hovering around ₹9,000 crore. 

Godha's transition from a regional CA to a global pharma industrialist has secured him a spot on Forbes' billionaire list, with a personal net worth estimated at $1.9 billion (approximately ₹16,000 crore).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 5:01 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today