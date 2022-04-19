Mercedes to unveil its first all-electric 'EQS SUV' today; here's what we know

German luxury marque Mercedes, on April 19, will unveil its first all-electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), called ‘EQS SUV,’ with seating space for up to seven people. The upcoming EQS SUV will be the third model based on the company’s new modular architecture platform for its premium and luxury electric vehicles (EVs).

The automaker had also claimed that the new EQS SUV will redefine the SUV segment, leading it into the electric age. Ola Källenius and Britta Seeger, Executive Board members of Mercedes EQ are expected to present the highlights of the car during the unveiling event.

The automaker, in a Twitter post, said that “The all-new EQS SUV offers state-of-the-art technology and a luxurious interior. Don’t miss the digital world premiere of the first all-electric large luxury SUV from Mercedes.”

The all-new EQS SUV offers state-of-the-art technology and a luxurious interior. Don't miss the digital world premiere of the first all-electric large luxury SUV from Mercedes.

The teaser shows various closeups of the EQS SUV and highlights the upcoming car’s rear seat, wheels, taillights, grille, and illuminated headlights. Interestingly, there’s also a distorted look at the whole vehicle in a reflection at the very beginning of the video.

The new EQS SUV will bring the distinctive purpose design to the SUV segment, said the company in a statement. It further added, “The new model combines the progressive design and comfort of the EQS saloon with the space and versatility of the popular SUV concept. In the interior, intuitive digital controls and innovative trim elements merge to create an avant-garde ambience. Responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFF-ROAD driving programme also ensure a wide range of possible uses.”



Mercedes has promised a high-tech interior in its upcoming car and said that the EQS SUV could cover up to 600km on a single charge.

The EQS SUV, in terms of the powertrain, is expected to get the same electric motor as the EQS sedan. The SUV is likely to come with a single-motor, rear-drive 450+ model with 329 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque and a 580 4Matic unit which would make up to 516 hp and 828 Nm.

The SUV, as compared to the EQS sedan, will also be getting separate drive modes to tailor the vehicle’s drivetrain for going onto rugged terrain.

Moreover, the EQS SUV’s dashboard is likely to get a digital instrument cluster, 17.7-inch touchscreen, and 12.3-inch passenger-side-mounted screen, identical to the EQS sedan.

Mercedes will produce the EQS SUV at its Tuscaloosa, Alabama, factory and is expected to start retail in 2023.