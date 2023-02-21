Mercury rising! Delhi logs third hottest day of February since 1969; Twitter goes ballistic

Delhi saw its third warmest day of February since 1969 on Monday, February 20, recording a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the highest temperature recorded in the national capital was nine degrees above average.
As mercury rose, social media users took to the internet to share memes and crack hilarious jokes about the rising temperature.
As per Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre, Delhi recorded an all-time high of 34.1 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2006, and a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees on February 17, 1993.
Internet users came forward to share their reactions. One user wrote, “Arey ruko rey garmi ke liye taiyar nhin hai mai ruk ja vai.”
“Sabke AC is saal 15 din ke andar chalu ho jayenge,” wrote another.
According to the news agency PTI, scientists have said that the maximum temperature is already rising. In the first part of March, one or two meteorological subdivisions of northwest India’s mercury may reach 40 degrees Celsius and above.
(With Agency inputs)
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today