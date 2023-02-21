Mercury rising! Delhi logs third hottest day of February since 1969; Twitter goes ballistic

Delhi saw its third warmest day of February since 1969 on Monday, February 20, recording a high of 33.6 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the highest temperature recorded in the national capital was nine degrees above average.

As mercury rose, social media users took to the internet to share memes and crack hilarious jokes about the rising temperature.

As per Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre, Delhi recorded an all-time high of 34.1 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2006, and a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees on February 17, 1993.

Internet users came forward to share their reactions. One user wrote, “Arey ruko rey garmi ke liye taiyar nhin hai mai ruk ja vai.”

Arey ruko rey garmi ke liye taiyar nhin hai mai ruk ja vai 😑😭😭 — Bhola Guru  (@IGiveGyaan) February 20, 2023

“Sabke AC is saal 15 din ke andar chalu ho jayenge,” wrote another.

Sabke AC is saal 15 din ke andar chalu ho jayenge 😑 — Chimping 🚬❗ (@Chimping_Smoke) February 20, 2023

Sala feb bhi complete nahi hua ki garmiyon wale post shuru ho gaye 😭 — Troll Cricket (@ExtraCover07) February 20, 2023

Climate Change...! — Anirudh Garg (@anirudhgarg_) February 20, 2023

Delhi ki sardi ka RR kerne walo ab kya bolo ge 😂😂😂 — Everybody (@l69837217) February 20, 2023

Feb feels like April — Shraddha Sethi 🇮🇳 (@ShraddhaSethi1) February 20, 2023

According to the news agency PTI, scientists have said that the maximum temperature is already rising. In the first part of March, one or two meteorological subdivisions of northwest India’s mercury may reach 40 degrees Celsius and above.

(With Agency inputs)