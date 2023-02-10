'Meri bhi second innings shuru ho gayi': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal reminisces when Sachin Tendulkar inspired him

Anil Agarwal, chairman of $30-billion Vedanta Resources, believes former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's comeback inspired him to turn his setback into a remarkable success story. In a LinkedIn post, Agarwal said that Sachin was not only an inspiration for young cricketers but also for him.



He said in the post, ‘Sachin is an inspiration not just for young cricketers but also for people like me. I remember how in 2004, I was trying to set up my business and around the same time, Sachin had an injury which stopped him from playing his matches. Many believed it was the end of his career magar unhone kya comeback kiya…this filled me with such josh and uss din se meri bhi second innings shuru ho gayi thi…”



Talking about Sachin’s humility, he reminisced that it always brings a smile on his face. “Some people just bring a smile to your face…for me it is Sachin. Whenever we meet, I can’t help but be amazed by his humble attitude despite being the legend that he is.”



Calling him ‘OG’, he said, “As the young people in my team have taught me, he is truly ‘the OG’.”



Netizens flocked to his post to applaud the industrialist's remarks. Many people found the post and Agarwal's thoughts as inspiring, as a lot of them idolises Sachin Tendulkar.



One user wrote, “Sachin Tendulkar is indeed a very humble person. Growing up, he was my BIG idol too! I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times at the Rajasthan Cricket Academy when I used to play and practice there.” Another one commented, “You should never be bowed down by negativities but remain positive to achieve success.”

Also Read: ‘Trying to convince people to take LIC for insurance purposes,’ says LIC chairman MR Kumar