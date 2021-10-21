MG Astor bookings open: Here's all you need to know about the new SUV

MG Motor India on Thursday started accepting pre-bookings for its latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) Astor. One can reserve the SUV Astor by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000 either via the automaker’s official website or by visiting an authorised dealership of MG Motor India.

The pricing of the new MG Astor, which was launched in India on October 11, starts at Rs 9.78 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.38 lakh for the top of the line trim.

MG has also partnered with Jio for embedded sim and technology to provide high-speed in-car connectivity. The Astor is a 5-seater car and comes in four trims -- Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp. The Astor is 4323mm long, 1809mm wide, 1650mm tall, and has a 2585mm wheelbase.

The new SUV Astor will be up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in the compact SUV space.

MG Astor model is based on the company's global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 8-speed CVT or 6-speed manual gearbox and 1349 cc turbo petrol engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.

All the CVT and manual transmission variants have a dual-tone Iconic Ivory interior theme, except for CVT Sharp(O) Red version, which has a dual-tone Sangria Red interior theme. And in the automatic transmission options, the Smart and Sharp variants come with a Tuxedo Black theme, while the Sharp(O) Red trim features a dual-tone Sangria Red theme.

MG Motor has also packed the Astor with Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes forward-collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and high-beam assist.

In terms of interiors, the SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 7-inch digital driver display, AI-driven features with voice-command functions, sunroof, and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, MG Astor comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, brake assist, a 360-degree camera, traction control, hill hold/descent control, and disc brakes on all wheels.

The SUV comes with a standard 3-3-3 package that includes a warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services.

Here are the variant-wise MG Astor prices (ex-showroom, India):

Manual

Style VTi-TECH MT – Rs 9.78 lakh

Super VTi-TECH MT – Rs 11.28 lakh

Smart VTi-TECH MT – Rs 12.98 lakh

Sharp VTi-TECH MT – Rs 13.98 lakh

Automatic - 8 CVT

Super VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 12.68 lakh

Smart VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.18 lakh

Sharp VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 14.98 lakh

Sharp(O) VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 15.78 lakh

Sharp(O) Red VTi-TECH CVT – Rs 15.88 lakh

Automatic - 6 AT

Smart 220TURBO AT – Rs 15.88 lakh

Sharp 220TURBO AT – Rs 16.78 lakh

Sharp(O) Red 220TURBO AT – Rs 17.38 lakh

In addition to this, the current prices of the MG Astor are introductory and would be applicable for the first 5,000 deliveries — made this year in November and December. After that, the prices are likely to shoot up.

