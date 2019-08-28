MHA IB result 2019 declared: Check scores for Security Assistant exams on mha.gov.in

MHA IB Result 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared the result for written exams conducted on February 17 and March 21. The selected candidates have been shortlisted for Tier-II and Tier-III exams for Intelligence Bureau. The candidates who clear the exams will be eligible for the roles of Security Assistant and Executive in the Intelligence Bureau. Individuals who appeared for the exams can check their results on recruitmentonline.in/Mha13.

One can also check for further details on the MHA's official website mha.gov.in. According to a notification from the ministry, candidates would be informed via email or SMS to download the MHA admit card for the Tier-2 and Tier-3 exams. Candidates would be able to check all details about the exam including date, time, venue etc in the admit cards.

Shortlisted candidates would receive an Attestation Form (AF) and Special Security Questionnaire (SSQ) along with the admit cards. Candidates must fill the forms and bring it along to the Tier 3 exam or interview.

Here's how to check score of the IB Result 2019:

Visit official site of MHA, mha.gov.in

Click on 'IB Result 2019 for Security Assistant' link on 'What's New' section

As the new page opens, click on the view result link

Once result appears on screen, download your PDF file

"While every care has been taken in preparation of the aforesaid list, IB reserves the right to rectify the errors & omissions, if any, noticed subsequently. It may also be clarified here that mere passing the Tier-I exam & submission of AF & SSQ does not confer any right to the candidate to claim his/her candidature for the post," mentioned a MHA IB result notification.

