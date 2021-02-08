scorecardresearch
Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny, Rupi Kaur, Jagmeet Singh poke fun at anti-farmers trolls

Adult film actress Mia Khalifa, model Amanda Cerny, poet Rupi Kaur, and Canadian parliamentarian Jagmeet Singh came together on Twitter to mock those who are campaigning against the farmers' protest

Mia Khalifa takes a dig at anti-farmers trolls Mia Khalifa takes a dig at anti-farmers trolls

The Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa poke fun at anti-farmers trolls by writing: "Wouldn't we have to hashtag "#ad" if we were paid by the Indian government, @AmandaCerny? Or am I missing a new SEC rule that excludes us?" Khalifa is among those people who has been accused without evidence of taking money from Sikh separatists to support Indian farmers.


To which Cerny, who too voiced her support for the farmers' cause on Twitter, wrote: "This is all such a tease. I have so many questions...Who is paying me? How much am I getting paid? Where do I send my invoice? When will I get paid? I've tweeted a lot...do I get paid extra?"

After that poet, Rupi Kaur jumped to their conversation and wrote, "They think we diasporic Sikhs are paying y'all @AmandaCerny @miakhalifa on that note what's your venmo?? I got some more tweets for y'all".

Khalifa responded saying, "I promise to pay it forward by putting it towards supporting a local Indian restaurant for dinner tonight".

After that Rupi Kaur wrote, "Dinners on me tonight sending the details in dm". Canadian MP and leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh joined the conversation and wrote, "Dessert is on me".

And after a while, Khalifa posted a video of her having dinner with a dessert. Khalifa said, "It's is so nice to work hard and truly earn something like I earned this truly amazing, delicious dinner. First I would like to thank Rupi for providing this dinner in exchange for humanitarian propaganda that I have been posting on my social media, and I would like to thank Jagmeet for the amazing desert. I would like to remind everyone that everything does have a price. My happens to be samosas...This is enough to keep me going..."

Khalifa also captioned the video by writing: "I'm always worried I'll get too full for dessert, so I eat it during a meal. You know what they say, one Gulab a day keeps the fascism away!"

She posted a picture of her dinner plate and showed her support to the farmers. "Shoutout to the farmers," Khalifa tweeted.

