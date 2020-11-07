Milind Soman booked for obscenity by Goa Police for running nude at beach

MIlind Soman has landed in legal trouble for putting up an 'obscene' picture. The actor-model-fitness promoter has been booked under IPC Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 67 (punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for a social media post where he was seen running naked at a Goan beach.

The South Goa district police booked Soman after a complaint was lodged by an organisation called 'Goa Suraksha Manch'.

Soman shared his nude picture on his social media handle on the occasion of his 55th birthday. He credited his wife for clicking the picture and captioned it with "Happy birthday to me 55 and running". The South Goa district police booked Soman for promoting obscenity, days after his picture went viral.



Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa told ANI that a case has been registered at Colva Police Station under Section 294 IPC and 67 IT Act against Soman.

Recently, actor Poonam Pandey and her husband, filmmaker Sam Bombay, were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an 'obscene' video at a dam in the Canacona town of South Goa. The couple was granted bail the same day. The case was registered against Poonam after a complaint by the state water resources department, which manages the Chapoli Dam, where the video was shot.

