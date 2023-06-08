Mira Road murder case: Cops suspect accused fed live-in partner's body parts to dogs

Mumbai Police on Thursday said they suspect the accused in the ghastly Mira Road murder case may have disposed of the chopped body parts of his live-in partner by dumping them in a drain near his society.

New and horrifying details emerged in the Mira Road murder case where the police suspect that the accused might have fed body parts of the woman to stray dogs to evade arrest, reported India Today.

A man named Manoj Sane, aged 56, was arrested on Wednesday in the Mira Road vicinity near Mumbai for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya.

Reportedly, he chopped her body into more than 20 pieces using two cutters and proceeded to boil the parts in a pressure cooker to destroy any evidence. The police further revealed that the accused placed the boiled body parts into plastic bags for disposal. He was arrested just as he was about to flee the scene.

For the past three years, Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya had been residing together in flat 704 of Geeta Akash Deep building in Mumbai. Authorities disclosed that the accused had carried out the heinous crime three to four days prior and had been living with the chopped body parts in the apartment.

The gruesome murder came to light when the residents of Geeta Nagar Phase 7 in Mira Road alerted the Nayanagar police station on Wednesday evening about foul smell coming from the couple's flat. A team swiftly responded and discovered the decomposed body of the woman, which had been dismembered into multiple pieces.

When the police reached the flat, they found three buckets inside the kitchen of the flat., containing chopped body parts and blood. Many air freshners were also found at the crime scene to hide the stench, police said.

Somesh Shrivastav, the first person to enter the flat with the police, said: "It was a two-BHK flat. A woodcutter was found in the hall. Plastic bags, chopped hair and another cutter were found in a bedroom. Three buckets filled with blood and body parts from the kitchen were also found in the flat."

