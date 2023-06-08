How to AI-proof your job? ChatGPT maker Sam Altman shows the way ahead

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries and transforming the way we work, concerns about job security and the impact of automation are becoming increasingly prevalent. OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, recently addressed these concerns during a visit to India, shedding light on a crucial skill to navigate the growing world of AI and "AI-proof" one's job: meta-skills.

During a session at the IIIT Delhi, Altman engaged with the audience, fielding questions about AI, ChatGPT, and the future of work. A particular attendee raised the question of how to safeguard one's job against the rise of AI and the automation it brings. Altman's response was succinct yet profound: the answer lies in developing meta-skills.

Meta skills, also known as transferable or soft skills, are the foundation for professional success in an AI-driven landscape. These skills go beyond technical expertise in a specific domain and encompass abilities that are applicable across industries and job functions. They include critical thinking, communication, problem-solving, adaptability, creativity, leadership, emotional intelligence, and more.

Altman emphasised that while AI can automate specific tasks and processes, it cannot replicate the uniquely human capabilities encapsulated by meta-skills. These skills are central to complex decision-making, creative problem-solving, and effective communication—areas where human intelligence excels. By honing meta-skills, individuals can position themselves for long-term professional growth and resilience in the face of technological advancements.

To AI-proof your job, here are some strategies to develop and enhance meta-skills:

Embrace Lifelong Learning: Commit to continuous learning and stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices. Engage in online courses, attend workshops, and pursue certifications to expand your knowledge base.

Cultivate Adaptability: Develop a mindset that embraces change and uncertainty. Seek out new challenges, take on diverse projects, and remain open to acquiring new skills and knowledge.

Sharpen Critical Thinking: Practice analysing complex problems, considering multiple perspectives, and making informed decisions. Challenge assumptions and seek evidence-based reasoning to enhance your critical thinking abilities.

Foster Communication Skills: Effective communication is paramount in an AI-powered world. Hone your written and verbal communication skills, practice active listening, and seek opportunities to collaborate and engage in constructive dialogue.

Nurture Creativity: Cultivate your creativity by engaging in activities outside your professional realm. Explore hobbies, engage in artistic pursuits, and encourage yourself to think outside the box when solving problems.

Develop Emotional Intelligence: Emotional intelligence is vital for navigating interpersonal relationships and understanding human behaviour. Practice self-awareness, empathy, and effective conflict resolution to enhance your emotional intelligence.

Seek Diverse Experiences: Embrace opportunities to work on cross-functional teams, engage with individuals from different backgrounds, and gain exposure to various industries. This will broaden your perspective and strengthen your adaptability and problem-solving skills.

Altman's insights highlight the significance of meta-skills in the face of AI and automation. By investing in these transferable skills, individuals can position themselves for success in an evolving job market, where the ability to adapt, think critically, communicate effectively, and leverage uniquely human qualities will continue to be highly valued.

While AI will undoubtedly reshape the nature of work, it is important to recognise that it also presents new opportunities. By cultivating meta-skills, individuals can not only future-proof their careers but also embrace the potential of AI as a complementary tool that augments their capabilities. As Altman's advice resonates, it is clear that meta-skills will be a driving force in shaping a successful professional journey amidst the ever-growing world of AI.

