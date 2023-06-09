Mira Road murder: Mumbai Police says victim and accused were married

Mumbai Police made an explosive revelation in the Mira Road murder case by saying that the victim and accused were married but kept it a secret considering their age difference.

DCP Jayant Bajbale on Friday said that during investigation Mumbai Police found that the victim and the accused were married and they had informed this to the victim’s sisters too.

They hid this from others because of their age difference, he added.

A man named Manoj Sane, aged 56, was arrested on Wednesday in the Mira Road vicinity near Mumbai for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya.Reportedly, he chopped her body into more than 20 pieces using two cutters and proceeded to boil the parts in a pressure cooker to destroy any evidence.

DCP added that Saraswati Vaidya’s sisters statement is also being recorded. Vaidya’s sister was in constant touch with her. She also knew about the marriage of Manoj Sane and Saraswati. Vaidya

"After forensic examination, body parts will be handed over to sisters for last rite,” said DCP Jayant Bajbale.

#WATCH | "32-year-old woman, Saraswati Vaidya killed by 56-year-old live-in partner Manoj Sane |..." During the investigation, we have found out that the victim and accused were married and they had informed this to the victim's sisters also, they hid this from the others because… pic.twitter.com/vlpXvWq5qF — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

However, the tragic incident took an unexpected turn on Friday with the emergence of new details.

According to the police, Manoj Sane on Friday claimed that Saraswati Vaidya had committed suicide by consuming poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up.

During the interrogation, Sane also said that he is HIV positive and asserted that he had never engaged in any physical relationship with Vaidya, according to an official.

