Miss Universe 2023: India’s Shweta Sharda fails to make it to the top 10

The Miss Universe 2023 contender from India, Shweta Sharda, who successfully made it to the competition's semi-finals, failed to make it to the top 10. Sharda chose a bold glitter swimsuit for the swimwear stage to proceed to the evening gown competition but could not impress the judges past the top 20 stage.

Sharda, the 23-year-old contender from India, earned her spot in the semi-finals of Miss Universe 2023 after winning the Miss Diva Universe 2023 crown in August.

On Sunday, November 19, the 72nd Miss Universe kicked off at 6:30 am IST with great enthusiasm and glamour. This year's competition saw contestants from 90 countries competing for the prestigious title. In addition, former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and TV personality Jeannie Mai are hosting the beauty pageant with Maria Menounos, making this year’s Miss Universe competition the first to have an all-female hosting team in the competition's history.

The beauty pageant is currently taking place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador, San Salvador, and this is the first time since 1975 that the country is hosting the Miss Universe competition.

This well-known international pageant, which has garnered attention worldwide and is continuing a long-standing tradition that honours women's brilliance and beauty, had 84 ladies competing for the prestigious crown. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador is also expected to attend this year's competition.

Notably, this year, the Miss Universe organisers are embracing inclusion by accepting transgender people, whether married or not, and women over thirty to compete. Plus-sized contestants are also welcome. Although the age limit for candidates is currently set at 20, modifications are already planned for upcoming editions.

Meanwhile, last year, R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022 by Harnaaz Sandhu of India. Gabriel’s win was the United States' first victory in ten years and the ninth victory of the country in the pageant's history.

