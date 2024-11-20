Missed Coldplay's Mumbai and Ahmedabad tickets? This is how you can still grab infinity tickets on this date: Check details

Excitement is building among Coldplay fans in Mumbai and Ahmedabad as the band prepares for their upcoming performances as part of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025." The immense popularity of the British rock group has led to a rapid sell-out of tickets for their three scheduled shows, leaving many fans searching for alternative ways to experience the concert.

In response to the overwhelming demand, Coldplay has introduced an initiative called "Infinity Tickets," designed to offer a more affordable option for fans. Priced at just 20 euros (approximately Rs 2,000), these tickets aim to make the concerts accessible to a broader audience, particularly those who missed out on regular ticket sales.

Infinity tickets come with unique conditions: they must be purchased in pairs, and seating assignments will be random, meaning fans could find themselves anywhere from the back of the venue to premium spots near the stage. This randomness adds an element of surprise to the concert experience, allowing fans to enjoy the show regardless of their seat location.

Tickets will go on sale on November 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST, and given the band's massive following, they are expected to sell out quickly. Fans eager to secure these tickets are encouraged to sign up for alerts on Coldplay's official website or authorized platforms to stay informed about the sale.

To maximize their chances of purchasing infinity tickets, fans should prepare in advance by accessing the BookMyShow app or website, pre-entering their payment details, and being ready for their turn in the virtual queue. Once tickets are live, they will have a limited time to complete their purchase.

After securing an infinity ticket, fans will not receive immediate seat assignments; these will be provided about a week before the concert, further enhancing the excitement of the event.

Coldplay's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility is evident in their ongoing efforts to ensure that fans from all backgrounds can enjoy their live performances. Since the tour began in March 2022, the band has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide, performing in major cities such as Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong.