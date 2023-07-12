Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One takes the audience on a thrilling ride filled with breathtaking stunts, nail-biting tension, and an intriguing plot centred around… you guessed it - artificial intelligence. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this seventh instalment in the action franchise surpasses its predecessors in terms of adrenaline-pumping entertainment. Tom Cruise has found himself crowned as the last true movie star by many, and the hair-raising stunts in this latest instalment cement it.

The story follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an experienced operative of the Impossible Mission Force, who finds himself facing off against a formidable enemy called "the Entity," an insidious artificial intelligence with far-reaching control. While the plot may have its flaws and familiar elements, it delivers a timely narrative that reflects society's growing concern about the impact of AI. The mission involves reuniting two halves of a crucial key, and Hunt embarks on a globetrotting pursuit, encountering thrilling action sequences along the way.

One of the film's strengths is its ability to balance intense action with lighthearted comedy. The dynamic between Hunt and Hayley Atwell's character, Grace, brings a touch of old-school screwball humour to the mix. The film also features a diverse cast, showcasing gender-neutral action scenes where both men and women are equally involved in the thrilling sequences. Pom Klementieff's silent assassin, Paris, stands out as a formidable and captivating presence.

The action set pieces in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One are nothing short of spectacular. The film delivers a jaw-dropping train-bound finale that pushes the boundaries of what is physically possible. It is an audacious display of extended action that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. I’m surprised there is an insurance company that signs off on it in the real world! The promise that this is only the beginning sets the stage for anticipation and excitement for the upcoming sequel, Dead Reckoning Part Two.

However, the film occasionally falters due to an overreliance on self-referential jokes and clichés. The convoluted plot explanations can feel forced and often distract from the overall experience. Additionally, some performances in the film tend to veer into melodramatic territory, contrasting with Tom Cruise's more restrained and contemplative portrayal of Ethan Hunt.

Despite these minor shortcomings, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One manages to captivate with its heart-pounding action, charismatic performances, and a tantalizing glimpse into the future of the franchise. The film's delayed release, coinciding with increased awareness of AI technology, adds an eerie prescience to its narrative. While it may not appeal as strongly to newcomers, longtime fans of the Mission: Impossible series will find plenty to enjoy.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One cast includes Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny.

