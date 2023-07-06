Game, set and AI: Wimbledon 2023 will see AI commentary for the first time in tennis with help of IBM

The emergence of AI commentators in sports broadcasting has generated mixed reactions among fans and experts alike. With Wimbledon and its longtime corporate partner IBM at the forefront, AI commentary has been introduced as a feature for online highlight reels. Although still in its early stages, the technology aims to eventually provide AI commentary during live matches.

"2023 will see AI Commentary for the first time in tennis. Wimbledon is constantly innovating with our partners at IBM to provide Wimbledon fans, wherever they are in the world, with an insightful and engaging digital experience of The Championships," Usama Al-Qassab, the Director of Marketing & Commercial - Wimbledon (AELTC) said.

The Evolution of Sports Broadcasting

In the early days of sports television, the broadcasters themselves were the stars of the show. Their distinctive styles and personalities added an extra layer of entertainment to the games. Figures like Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Mel Allen, Bob Costas, John Madden, and Pat Summerall became synonymous with the sports they covered. This era was defined by the need for broadcasters to guide viewers through the action, as the audio and visuals were often lacking in clarity. These broadcasters formed deep connections with viewers, enhancing the overall sports experience.

The Rise of Bland and Safe Announcers

In recent years, a shift has occurred in sports broadcasting. As beloved announcers retired or passed away, they were gradually replaced by a new wave of broadcasters who lacked distinctive personalities and were hired to avoid drawing attention to themselves. The emphasis shifted to being as unobtrusive as possible, with a uniformity of accents and a corporate desire to prevent any controversy or criticism.

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Corporate Contracts and AI Announcers

The transition to AI announcers is not only driven by the homogenisation of broadcasting but also by the influence of corporate contracts between networks and sports leagues. Major networks like ESPN and Fox have signed billion-dollar deals with leagues, giving the leagues more control over how their games are presented to the public. Regional networks partially owned by teams are also less likely to allow broadcasters to criticise their team. The fear of a broadcaster going rogue has led to the exploration of AI as a way to further control the narrative and protect brand interests.

AI predicting winners

When tournament draws are released, players and fans are quick to assess the perceived advantages or disadvantages for each player's path through the competition. This year, IBM has also introduced the AI Draw Analysis, providing statistical factors, or draw rankings, for players in the singles draw. This analysis combines two existing IBM technologies: the IBM Power Index and Likelihood to Win, offering data-informed predictions and insights for players and fans alike.

As the tournament progresses and players are eliminated, the AI Draw Analysis is continuously updated throughout the day. This dynamic nature allows for real-time adjustments and ensures that the draw rankings remain accurate and relevant. By keeping pace with the evolving competition, players and fans can stay informed about the changing landscape and make more informed predictions.

In addition to the overall draw rankings, fans can also delve deeper into individual matches. By clicking on specific matches, they can access projected difficulty ratings for each round.

"The generative AI, utilising IBM Watsonx foundational models, incorporates tennis-specific vocabulary and employs diverse sentence structures for narration. As AI systems mature and gain experience, continuous exposure to sports-relevant data may eventually lead to a future where all sports commentary is generated by Artificial Intelligence," Rashi Gupta, CEO and Chief Data Scientist of Rezo.ai said.

"It is important to note that even if AI matches the narration style in the foreseeable future, its commentary may lack the emotional depth and personal connection that human commentators bring to the forefront. It may encounter difficulties in capturing the same level of excitement, tension, and subtle intricacies exhibited by human commentators," she added.

