'Mitti me mil jaunga lekin...': Nitish's old video goes viral after he dumps RJD to join NDA

An old video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resurfaced and gone viral, wherein he emphatically states that he would "rather die than go to NDA." This statement was made on January 30, 2023, as a staunch declaration against allying with the BJP. However, as of January 28, Kumar has resigned from his position as the CM of Bihar and is set to join the BJP once again.

"Would prefer to die rather than go with them (BJP). All these talks are bogus... they filed cases against Tejashwi and his father without any reason to bring me to their side," Nitish said in 2023. Kumar was reacting to the BJP's announcement that they had no intention of forming an alliance with him.

The resurgence of this video has sparked intense debate and scrutiny over Nitish Kumar's political integrity, given his history of switching allegiances. Notably, in August 2022, Kumar severed ties with the BJP and formed an alliance with the RJD. His political journey has been marked by several such shifts, beginning in 1994 when he left Janata Dal to form the Samata Party with George Fernandes, later aligning with the BJP in 1996 and serving as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

Further complicating his trajectory, Kumar merged his Samata Party with Janata Dal (United) in 2003, broke a 17-year alliance with the NDA in 2013 over Narendra Modi's prime ministerial candidacy, and after a brief alliance with RJD and Congress for the 2015 elections, returned to the NDA fold in 2017.

This development has led to heightened political tensions in Bihar, with many leaders and citizens questioning the consistency and reliability of Nitish Kumar's political commitments. The viral video has become a focal point for discussions about political loyalty and the future direction of Bihar's governance.

Preparations are in full swing for Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony today at 5 pm. The ceremony will include the oath-taking of eight ministers, comprising two Deputy Chief Ministers and six cabinet ministers. BJP president JP Nadda is expected to reach Patna at approximately 4:15 pm.

