Mizoram Bridge Collapse: 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge caves in

At least 17 workers were killed on Wednesday, and several others are feared trapped, after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang area of Mizoram, about 21km from capital Aizawl. The incident took place around 11 am.

Officials said many more are feared trapped at the site and efforts are on to rescue them. "There were about 35 to 40 construction workers when the bridge collapsed," they said.

The bridge, which is being constructed over the Kurung river near Aizwal, is located between Bairabi and Sairang railway stations. The height of the pier of the bridge is 104 m.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far...many others are still missing,” a police officer said, according to PTI.

The Sairang branch of Young Mizo Association is currently carrying out rescue operations.

Reacting to the incident, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said the rescue operations are going on in full swing.

"Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," the CM posted on X.

Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the… pic.twitter.com/IbmjtHSPT7 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 23, 2023

Once completed, the project was expected to connect Aizawl with the national railway network.

“The bridge that collapsed was part of an Indian Railways project to connect all state capitals in the northeast region. It has been under construction for some years now. The incident happened around 11am. We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the accident and how many people actually were on it when it occurred,” Sabyasachi De, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), said.