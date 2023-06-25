Monsoon alert: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert; very heavy rainfall predicted in these states for next 3 days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Central and parts of Northwest India, including the national capital, in the next three days.

According to the IMD, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is expected over the western Himalayan region from June 25 to June 28. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is very likely over Odisha on June 25 and June 26.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) from June 25 to June 28. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand on 25th June, the weather department said.

IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Jharkhand on June 25 and June 26; isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on June 25 and in Assam & Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during June 25 to June 28 and Arunachal Pradesh on June 28, the weather department said.

Over the region (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha), light to moderate and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning is expected in the next 5 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh on June 26 and Ine 27 and over west Madhya Pradesh on June 27, IMD said.

In South India, the weather department predicted light to moderate and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning is very likely over the region (except Tamil Nadu) during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala on June 27.

Over the regions of west India, IMD forecasted light to moderate and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra from June 25 to June 28.

