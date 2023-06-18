Monsoon alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; check out details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall over south Rajasthan, north Gujarat, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim.

However, light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

"Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Rajasthan and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over adjoining north Gujarat region and Kutch. Light/moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Meghalaya during June 17-19," the IMD said in a statement on Saturday.

The IMD also predicted that light isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha over the next three days.

"Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely in isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next four days, and isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of Northwest India during the next three days," IMD said.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over southwest Rajasthan from June 17-18, southeast Rajasthan from June 17-19, northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19-21," it added.

The forecast by IMD also added that light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over South India during the next five days.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu during June 17-19, Kerala during June 18-21, and south interior Karnataka during June 19-21. No significant weather change is likely over the rest parts of the country during the next five days," the IMD said.

