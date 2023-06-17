scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
No life lost during cyclone, it is a major achievement, says Amit Shah after visiting Biparjoy-hit Kutch

Feedback

No life lost during cyclone, it is a major achievement, says Amit Shah after visiting Biparjoy-hit Kutch

Addressing the press, Shah further announced that the state government would promptly conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused to crops, horticulture, and boats

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with the NDRF/SDRF personnel after Cyclone Biparjoy Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets with the NDRF/SDRF personnel after Cyclone Biparjoy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the Gujarat government for its significant achievement in preventing any loss of life during the devastating impact of cyclone Biparjoy, which struck the Kutch coast with a powerful wind speed of 140 kmph. During his visit to Bhuj, the administrative headquarters of the Kutch district, Shah assured that the restoration of electricity in the affected areas would be completed by June 20.

Addressing the press, Shah further announced that the state government would promptly conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused to crops, horticulture, and boats. Following the assessment, an appropriate relief package would be announced to support the affected individuals and communities.

Highlighting the successful collaboration between the state and Union governments, the Home Minister expressed satisfaction with their joint efforts in effectively confronting the cyclone's impact. Thanks to the proactive measures implemented, not a single human life was lost. Additionally, the number of reported injuries stood at 47, demonstrating the efficacy of the preparedness and response strategies. Regrettably, the cyclone did result in the unfortunate demise of 234 cattle.

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on Thursday evening, leaving a trail of widespread destruction in the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. The aftermath of the cyclone inflicted severe damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livestock, necessitating immediate attention and support from the government.

The Gujarat government, in collaboration with various agencies, swiftly initiated relief and rescue operations to mitigate the impact of the cyclone. Efforts were made to evacuate people from vulnerable areas and provide them with safe shelters. The timely response and well-coordinated actions played a vital role in averting human casualties and minimising injuries.

In the wake of the cyclone, the government's focus now lies on restoring essential services and amenities to the affected regions. The restoration of electricity by June 20 will bring a sense of normalcy back to the lives of the affected residents, ensuring their safety, comfort, and access to crucial resources.

Published on: Jun 17, 2023, 9:41 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement