'Monsoon is active and in advanced stage,' says IMD scientist; check rainfall prediction

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that the monsoon is active and currently in its advanced stage.

IMD’s senior scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that monsoon is in its advanced stage and states such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and the Northeastern region would see substantial rainfall.

"Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected in MP. We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) in parts of South Gujarat and Konkan Goa today. East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days," he said to news agency ANI.

#Watch | Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected in MP. We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) in parts of South Gujarat and Konkan… pic.twitter.com/LPLosKehrf — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

In line with the predictions, IMD also issued orange and yellow alerts in several districts of Madhya Pradesh including Chhindwara, Sehore, Alirajpur and Seoni, urging residents to stay cautious.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also anticipated to experience widespread rainfall over the next 10 days, with certain areas expected to receive exceptionally heavy precipitation.

The KSNDMC release said that the coastal districts will likely receive rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy (64.5 mm to 115 mm), while isolated locations may experience very heavy downpours (up to 244.4 mm) during this period. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are predicted to occur at specific locations across all the coastal districts of Karnataka.

KSNDMC has advised administrations to position personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state Disaster Response Force (DRF) in vulnerable regions to ensure prompt response and prevent any untoward incidents.

The meteorological department has issued a warning to fishermen in the coastal regions, advising them against venturing into the sea due to anticipated squally weather conditions. The department predicts wind speeds of up to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph along the Karnataka coast until July 2.

Furthermore, the forecast predicts high waves ranging from 3 to 3.2 meters, accompanied by current speeds varying between 42-57 cm per second.

In its latest update, IMD also said that heavy rainfall was observed in isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Tripura, Kerala, Mahe and Coastal Karnataka.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was observed in isolated places of Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh in Vidisha district (16cm), Gujarat in Valsad district (17cm) and Saurashtra & Kutch in Diu (18cm)

Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall was observed in isolated places over Konkan and Goa in Palghar district (25cm), East Madhya Pradesh in Panna district (21cm).

(With PTI inputs)

Also Watch | Bank Holiday today for Eid-Ul-Adha, ICICI Securities board to consider delisting in Top News on June 29: Share markets closed, Nothing Phone 2 pre-order, Virgin Galactic's 1st commercial spaceflight