Monsoon menace: Conjunctivitis cases on a rise in Delhi-NCR; AIIMS reports 100 cases per day

Amid incessant rains in several parts of the country over the last few days, multiple cases of conjunctivitis have been reported in Delhi-NCR, Agra, among other cities. According to Dr JS Titiyal, chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at AIIMS, the national capital is reporting 100 such cases per day.

"We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus," Dr Titiyal told news agency ANI.

In Agra, the health department has flagged a rise in cases of viral conjunctivitis and issued an advisory to schools directing them to make students and their parents aware of the disease. Dr Pravindra Verma, eye surgeon at the district hospital in Agra, said that over 100 patients with complaints of viral conjunctivitis visit the outpatient department (OPD) daily at the hospital.

As per Dr Aarti Nangia, senior consultant, ophthalmology at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, the new eye infection with red eyes can be called the "'new COVID' alike epidemic" because it is a "viral infection (eye flu)." The increase in the spread of the infection is because it is "highly contagious" through contact or touch, of secretion, hence hygiene is to be maintained, she told PTI.

Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps housing people affected by the flooding in parts of Delhi, city Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on July 17.

Watch: Sensex, Nifty settle higher; Tata Motors DVR, Voda Idea top gainers; Can Fin, Ion Exchange major losers; YES Bank, PNB among buzzing stocks on July 26

Watch: I-T Notice: 7 reasons why you can get a notice from Income Tax Department

Watch: 3D Barbie in front of Burj Khalifa! As UAE release gets delayed, Barbie makers keep up the hype with jaw-dropping ad campaign

Conjunctivitis spike: Delhi, Agra on alert mode

With many cases of eye flu reported among school children, the health department has organised camps at Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Pinahat, and Jagner, officials said, adding that camps may be added in other places also.

"Schools have been asked to make children aware about viral conjunctivitis and direct parents to not send infected children to schools. Schools can also begin online classes if the number of cases increases," said Dr Surendra Mohan Prajapati, nodal officer of the district communicable diseases programme in Agra.

On Tuesday, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, Delhi government-run hospitals are "on alert" to deal with cases of conjunctivitis, fungal infections and vector-borne diseases. "These cases are coming up due to humidity in the air. Our hospitals are on alert, especially related to cases of conjunctivitis, fungal infections and vector-borne diseases," Bharadwaj told PTI Video.

Not just conjunctivitis, but cases of dengue have also been on a rise lately. Nearly 190 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 22, the highest for the period since 2018, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

(With agencies inputs)

Also Read: 'Will resign if...': Manipur CM Biren Singh blames illegal migrants for violence