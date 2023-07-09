Monsoon update: Delhi records third highest rainfall since 1958, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy rains

Monsoon in India update: Heavy rain showers on Sunday drenched parts of northwest India including Delhi, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While parts of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy rains on Sunday, Gurugram also faced waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

Authorities concerned in several parts of the country have warned people to remain cautious and not venture near the water. Many states have also set up control rooms for any emergency. Pictures and videos of travellers wading through knee-deep water surfaced on social media platforms.

Heavy deluge in the national capital submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises and caused chaos.

Delhi, Gurugram

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that Delhi recorded third highest rainfall over 24 hours for the month of July on July 8-9, 2023, since 1958.

As per the weather office, the national capital received a rainfall of 153 mm on July 8-9. This was higher than the rainfall received by Delhi on July 9-10, 2003 (133.4 mm) and July 27-28 (126 mm). Before this, Delhi received 266.2 mm rainfall on July 20-21, 1958, and a rainfall of 169.9 mm of July 25-26, 1982.

New Delhi (Safdarjung) recorded 3rd highest 24-hour rainfall (for the month of July) on 08th-09th July, 2023, since 1958.



Five Highest Rainfall Records of 24-hour rainfall in the month of July for New Delhi (Safdarjung) during 1958-2023 is given below. pic.twitter.com/LHPovmpV4G — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 9, 2023

The Met Department issued a yellow alert for Delhi and Gurugram, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh

Landslides and flash floods threw normal life out of gear as several roads in Shimla, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba and Solan districts of the state were blocked. Heavy rains led to massive disruption of traffic from Kullu and Manali towards Atal Tunnel and Rohtang due to falling of stones at many places and increase in water level in Beas river, according to Kullu Police.

Kullu Police sources told ANI: “Due to heavy rains, the movement of vehicles from Kullu and Manali towards Atal Tunnel and Rohtang has been completely stopped due to falling of stones at many places on the Kullu-Manali road and due to the increase in water level in Beas river near Ramshila”.

Himachal Pradesh | Due to heavy rains, the movement of vehicles from Kullu and Manali towards Atal Tunnel and Rohtang has been completely stopped due to falling of stones at many places on the Kullu-Manali road and due to the increase in water level in Beas river near Ramshila:… — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 #WATCH | Swollen water canal near Kullu bus stand following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/aMa2lr3MNJ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 #WATCH | Portion of National Highway 3 washed away by overflowing Beas river in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/c8gRsvSkt5 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

The weather office issued a red alert for seven districts in the state and warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Sunday. Solan district administration has shifted the labourers to safe places.

Jammu and Kashmir

Moreover, the water level of Jhelum river in Jammu and Kashmir has gone above the danger mark due to incessant rains in Srinagar. Authorities in the state advised people living near embankments of water bodies to remain alert and avoid going near the water.

The Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended for the third consecutive day due to continuous rains and landslides in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Udhampur after the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Punjab, Haryana

The weather office predicted light to moderate rain at most places in the two states on Sunday. Several parts of Haryana and Punjab witnessed heavy rains on Sunday as maximum temperature settled at 26.5 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh, as per the Met department. Haryana’s Yamunanagar received 80 mm rain, followed by Ambala (70 mm), Sirsa (50 mm), Karnal (40 mm), Kurukshetra (30.5 mm), Mahendragarh (24 mm), and Rohtak (12 mm).

Punjab’s Ferozepur received 108 mm rainfall, followed by Pathankot (46 mm), Rupnagar (39.5 mm), Gurdaspur (38.5 mm), Ludhiana (34 mm), Amritsar (20 mm), and Patiala (10 mm).

#WATCH | Chandigarh receives light rainfall



Chandigarh to witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today, says IMD. pic.twitter.com/8cIgMQs3tb — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023 #WATCH | Rainwater enters a few houses located in the area around the Housing Board colony in Ambala Cantt, Haryana pic.twitter.com/FUqvy7Held — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Rajasthan

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several districts of Rajasthan on Sunday. The weather office predicted very heavy rainfall in Pali, Rajasamand, and Jalore districts on Sunday.

The Met Department also forecast heavy rainfall for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Barmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts.

Pali’s Eranpula road recorded the highest rainfall at 94 mm, as per weather data from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday. Districts like Jaisalmer (79.5 mm), Alwar (73.6 mm), and Jodhpur’s Phalodi (46.8 mm) also recorded moderate to heavy rain showers on the same day.

