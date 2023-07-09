'I bought at Rs 3,400 per share on grey market,' say Twitter users as Reliance Retail announces payout of Rs 1,362 per share

Many retail investors were left in a shock on Friday when country's leading retailer Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, announced reduction in share capital at a payout of Rs 1,362 per share.

Many retail investors who bought the stock through the unlisted market said they are staring at losses to the tune of 60%. The grey market is a place where shares of a company are bought and sold outside the official trading channels. An investor willing to trade in the grey market needs to find a local dealer who will help find the buyers and sellers.

Some Twitter users said they bought the shares at Rs 3,400 per share while some others said the grey market is the stomping ground of HNIs and retail investors should curb their greed and trade only in the equity markets.

"If you hold unlisted shares in grey market, this will happen. No protection whatsoever," said a Twitter user.

If you hold unlisted shares in grey market, this will happen. No protection whatsoever — Pol_ Incorrect (@Poli_Incor) July 7, 2023

"A costly lesson for people who paid higher amounts, to be careful," quipped another Twitter user.

Watch: Reliance Industries shares jump over 4% after Mukesh Ambani-led company fixes Jio Financial demerger record date; see Isha Ambani’s new role in the demerged entity

"Buying from Unlisted Market is always a worrisome affair. Most of the times the shares are available at huge premium. There is lack of liquidity & open market to sell at the intended timeframe," said another person on the microblogging platform.

Buying from Unlisted Market is always a worrisome affair. Most of the times the shares are available at huge premium. There is lack of liquidity & open market to sell at the intended timeframe — CA Saurabh Manglani (@Saurabh61359258) July 7, 2023

"Wow. Always found Reliance Retail way too overvalued.

Though I made money in Reliance Retail 2 years back but was wise enough to sell when valuations reached astronomical," said another Twitter user.

Wow. Always found Reliance Retail way too overvalued.



Though I made money in Reliance Retail 2 years back but was wise enough to sell when valuations reached astronomical. — Invest with Prateek & Tapasya 🇮🇳 (@money_couple_) July 7, 2023

While some Twitter users asked if they can take the legal route for the sudden turn of events, others said reduction of share capital is not uncommon for an unlisted company.

"Reduction of Capital is not uncommon for an unlisted company.

Procedurally it’s subject to a special resolution passed by shareholders of the unlisted company + sanction by NCLT. Even some listed companies in past have undertaken reduction of capital," said a Twitter user.

Also Watch: Tata Technologies IPO GMP at Rs 100 even before official price band announcement; check details of Tata Group's 1st IPO in 19 years

Reduction of Capital is not uncommon for an unlisted company.



Procedurally it’s subject to a special resolution passed by shareholders of the unlisted company + sanction by NCLT.



Even some listed companies in past have undertaken reduction of capital. — Yogesh Chande (@yo_chande) July 7, 2023

This is still 4x what Reliance had offered in Feb 2020 so there is a big jump.



But we have to unravel the history. Maybe this needs a post. July 8, 2023

Unlisted shares are always risky.



There is another class, private placement of shares, in unlisted companies, planning for an IPO.

Many such companies never see the listing day. Investors lose everything. — CA RajeshK (@RWKANADE) July 8, 2023

Reliance Retail on Friday said it will reduce the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company.

Watch: Cyient DLM shares surge 54% to Rs 409 on NSE after bumper listing; should you book profits, hold or buy? Check share price target, stop loss, and more

The board of Reliance Retail, on July 4, 2023, approved the proposal in which shares held by such shareholders shall stand cancelled and extinguished as per the capital reduction plan.

''A consideration of Rs 1,362 per share, determined on the basis of valuation obtained from two reputed independent registered valuers, shall be paid towards the capital reduction,'' said an exchange filing by its parent firm Reliance Industries.

This capital reduction plan will make Reliance Retail a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) and through this, it will be able to more efficiently structure businesses.

RRVL, the promoter and the holding company of Reliance Retail, holds 99.91 per cent of the share capital of the company.

While 0.09 per cent, around 78.65 lakh equity shares, are held by the identified shareholders.

Reliance Retail will be sending a notice to its shareholders for this capital reduction.

However, it also added this capital reduction shall be subject to regulatory approvals and also by members of the company by way of special resolution and obtaining the sanction from the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench.

Reliance Retail has been valued at $92-96 billion by two global consultants, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Reliance had appointed independent valuers EY, which valued the company at $96.14 billion, and BDO, which priced it at around $92 billion, the source said, declining to be named as the details are confidential.

Ernst & Young had valued Rs 884.03 per share, while BDO Valuation Advisory LLP has put the price of Rs 849.08 per share.

Reliance Retail is fully owned by Reliance Retail Ventures, which also houses other retail operations such as international partnerships and the billionaire's consumer goods business.

The valuations show consultants estimate Ambani's businesses are growing fast. In 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures raised Rs 47,265 crore by selling a 10.09% stake, valuing it at roughly $57 billion based on current exchange rates.

Investors at the time included KKR, the Saudi Public Investment Fund, General Atlantic and the UAE's Mubadala.

Reliance Retail has in recent years partnered with a slew of global brands to launch and expand their presence in India. From fashion to food, its partner brands include Burberry, Pret A Manger and Tiffany.

Watch:

GST council meeting, Senco Gold IPO share allotment, EPFO Higher pension deadline among Top News on July 11: Stock markets outlook today, Gold price, fuel price, Nothing Phone 2 launch, World Population Day and more

Watch: Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ launched; Check out the price, camera and specs of the latest Oppo lineup

Watch: Buzzing stocks on July 10, 2023: ZEEL, Olectra Greentech, RIL, SpiceJet, Tata Motors, Gati others

Watch: Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to be crowned Miss Netherlands, second trans model at Miss Universe pageant after Angela Ponce; Know about Miss Transqueen India 2023, Arshi Ghosh

Watch: Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire; Crossover between KGF and Prabhas’ film confirmed as fan unearths a clue in both films of Prasanth Neel, Prabhas rumoured fee and more

Also Watch: AI images of Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models: Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione, Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley, Hagrid

Also Watch: Chandrayaan 3 launch date: India’s third moon mission’s budget vs Prabhas-starrer Adipurush and Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra’s budgets

Also Watch: Kaka Industries IPO opens,Cyient DLM share listing, Oppo Reno 10 series launch among Top News on July 10; NCLT to hear Sony-Zee merger case, Dalai Lama Leh visit, Nifty today, gold price outlook, and more

Also Watch: Instagram Threads vs Twitter: 5 reasons why Mark Zuckerberg's Threads is no Elon Musk-owned Twitter-Killer

Also Watch: Time travel with HCL Tech: Here's how a company founded by Shiv Nadar-led group of 8 engineers became one of India's IT giants

Also Watch: Hot stocks for next week: RailTel, JSW Steel, Cyient DLM, Suzlon Energy and more