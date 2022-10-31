Morbi bridge collapse: US, Russia, Poland, Nepal, others condole tragedy

Global leaders and foreign ministries have offered their condolences to India and the families of the victims and the injured in the Morbi bridge collapsing incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the tragedy. Mourning the deaths, Poland foreign affairs minister said that Morbi has a special place in India-Poland ties.

“Esteemed Mrs President, Mr PM, kindly accept our deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of collapse of the bridge in Gujarat. Please convey words of sympathy and support to families of the deceased and wishes of speedy recovery to all injured in the catastrophe,” stated Putin in a statement.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Saudi Arabia issued a statement on the Morbi tragedy. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s sincere condolences to the friendly Republic of India, due to the unfortunate collapse of a suspension bridge in the western Indian state of Gujarat, which caused a number of casualties and injured others. The Kingdom extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, and to the friendly Indian people, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” it said.

The US Embassy said, “The US Mission in India is deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our condolences go out to the victims and families of this terrible tragedy.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau offered his condolences on the Morbi bridge collapse. “My deep and sincere condolences to the Nation of India for the tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat. This city has a special place in Polish-Indian relations,” said Rau.

Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner to India, said, "Deeply saddened by loss of many lives due to collapse of cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our thoughts & deepest condolences to family & friends of the deceased & injured. Our hearts are with the people of Gujarat.”

Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly said, "Deep sorrow at the bridge collapse in Gujarat, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.”

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, mourning the loss, said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident of bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat. We extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India on the loss of precious lives. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families."

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis called the tragedy a “terrible, shocking news from Gujarat".

As many as 141 people lost their lives in the incident. An FIR has been lodged against the agency responsible for the maintenance and repairing of the bridge. The central and state governments have also announced ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and the injured.

