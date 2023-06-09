MoS Meenakshi Lekhi urges Canada to respond to disrespectful event targeting Indira Gandhi's assassination

Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday criticised the Canadian government in response to a controversial video showcasing a parade in Brampton, Canada, celebrating the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Lekhi, while speaking to ANI said, that an offence cannot be celebrated. She added that an assassination or a murder is a crime in any demographic governance and government of Canada must act upon it.

"Any assassination or murder is a crime in any democratic governance. So, something which is an offence cannot be celebrated and thus all that is happening in Canada falls within the purview of law and order and the government must act upon it," the minister said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also expressed his concern regarding the incident, highlighting a broader underlying issue pertaining to the space provided to separatists in Canada. He emphasised that such a situation is detrimental to maintaining healthy relationships between nations.

"I think there is a bigger issue involved. Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this,” said Jaishankar in a response to a query about reports of the parade celebrating assassination of the Indira Gandhi in Brampton.

“I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," Jaishankar added.

High Commissioner for Canada in India, Cameron MacKay, expressed his strong condemnation towards the celebration of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. MacKay stated that he was deeply appalled by the reports of an event in Canada that glorified the act of killing Indira Gandhi.

"I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities," he said in a tweet.

During a press conference held at the party headquarters, Congress General Secretary and Member of Parliament Randeep Singh Surjewala also strongly denounced the pro-Khalistan parade in Canada and the act of glorifying the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Surjewala said, "Ms Gandhi, as also the then Punjab Chief Minister late Beant Singh and thousands of Congress workers had laid down their lives to defend the unity and integrity of the country."

Indira Gandhi was India's first and only female Prime Minister, serving from January 1966 to March 1977 and then from January 1980 until her tragic assassination in October 1984. On October 31, 1984, she was fatally shot by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence.

