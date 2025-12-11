Prada to roll out kolhapuri chappals worth ₹84k crafted by desi artisans from Feb 2026. Details here

Prada, the Italian luxury group, is set to launch a limited-edition sandal crafted by Indian artisans after facing criticism for cultural appropriation of traditional Kolhapuri chappals at a Milan show. The new collection, priced at around 800 euros or $930 per pair (approx. ₹84,029), will comprise 2,000 units and blend local craftsmanship from Maharashtra and Karnataka with Prada's Italian technology. The sandals will be available globally from February 2026 in 40 Prada stores and online, news agency Reuters reported.

The initiative is a collaboration between Prada and two state-backed Indian bodies: Sant Rohidas Leather Industries and Charmakar Development Corporation (LIDCOM) and Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR). The three-year partnership will train local artisans, offering domestic programmes and short-term opportunities at Prada's Academy in Italy. Chappals have roots in marginalised communities, and the collaboration aims to support the preservation and recognition of their heritage.

Bertelli, chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility at Prada, said, "We'll mix the original manufacturer's standard capabilities with our manufacturing techniques." The project and training programme will require an investment of "several million euros."

Prerna Deshbhratar, LIDCOM managing director, said, "Once Prada endorses this craft as a luxury product, definitely the domino effect will work and result in increasing demand for the craft." Artisans hope the venture will raise incomes and attract younger generations to traditional trades at risk from declining demand.

India's luxury goods market was valued at about $7 billion in 2024, with Deloitte forecasting growth to $30 billion by 2030. However, the market remains much smaller than China's, which Bain valued at $49.56 billion in 2024. Most international brands have entered India via partnerships with conglomerates such as Reliance and Aditya Birla Group.

Bertelli described India as "the real potential new market" but said Prada would prefer to enter independently, even if this means a delayed expansion. "We have not planned yet any store openings in India, but it's something that we are strongly taking into consideration," he said, suggesting a possible retail entry within three to five years.

The company recently opened its first beauty store in Delhi but has no plans for new clothing shops or manufacturing facilities in India in the coming year. This strategy sets Prada apart from rivals such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton, who already have a presence in India via joint ventures and partnerships.

Bertelli added, "We want to be a multiplier of awareness for these chappals," emphasising Prada's commitment to increasing international recognition of Indian craftsmanship. The project is expected to benefit artisans, preserve traditional skills, and boost interest in authentic, culturally rooted products.

($1 = ₹90.35)