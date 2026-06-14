Move over Kerala? Why you must visit this lesser-known backwater paradise in Karnataka

Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has once again turned the spotlight on one of India’s lesser-known travel destinations, this time highlighting the serene coastal town of Honnavar in Karnataka. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahindra described the region as a “hidden gem” that deserves the same admiration often reserved for Kerala’s iconic backwaters.

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“Continuing my search for underexplored & less crowded destinations… We often celebrate Kerala’s backwaters. But on Karnataka’s coast is a hidden gem that deserves equal attention,” Mahindra wrote.

Drawing attention to the unique geography of the region, he noted that the Sharavathi River — famous for plunging dramatically over the spectacular Jog Falls — completes its journey by quietly meeting the Arabian Sea at Honnavar. The transition, he suggested, creates a landscape unlike any other, where winding waterways, lush mangrove forests and tranquil backwaters come together in a striking natural mosaic.

“The same river that roars over Jog Falls, the Sharavathi River, finally and quietly merges with the Arabian Sea at Honnavar. Again, not sure if these pics are enhanced, but it’s clear that Honnavar is a magical landscape,” he wrote.

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Where is Honnavar?

Nestled in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, Honnavar is a picturesque coastal town located about 165 km from Goa’s Dabolim Airport, around 180 km from Mangaluru, and roughly 500 km from Bengaluru by road. The town sits at the mouth of the Sharavathi River, where it empties into the Arabian Sea, creating a network of estuaries, islands and mangrove-lined backwaters.

While the nearby Jog Falls is one of Karnataka’s best-known attractions, the river’s quieter final stretch through Honnavar remains largely unexplored by mainstream tourists.

How to reach Honnavar

By air: The nearest airports are Hubballi (around 170 km), Goa’s Dabolim Airport (around 165 km), and the newer Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa (about 150 km). Taxis and buses connect these airports to Honnavar.

By train: Honnavar has its own railway station on the scenic Konkan Railway line, with trains connecting it to major cities such as Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru and Kochi.

By road: National Highway 66 (formerly NH-17) runs through Honnavar, making it accessible by car or bus from Bengaluru, Goa, Mangaluru and Udupi. The drive itself, especially along the Western Ghats and the Konkan coast, is considered part of the experience.

7 things you must try in Honnavar

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Honnavar is ideal for travellers seeking slow, nature-based tourism rather than a packed sightseeing itinerary. Some of the top experiences include:

Explore the Sharavathi backwaters: Take a traditional boat ride through calm waterways surrounded by dense mangrove forests. Visit Mangrove Boardwalks: Some eco-tourism initiatives offer guided walks and boating through protected mangrove ecosystems. Take a day trip to Jog Falls: One of India’s tallest waterfalls, located around 50-60 km away, is easily accessible from Honnavar. Island hopping: Visit nearby river islands and estuarine villages that offer a glimpse into local fishing communities and coastal life. Beach visits: Kasarkod Beach and Eco Beach, known for their relatively uncrowded shores, are popular nearby attractions. Birdwatching and photography: The wetlands and mangroves attract a variety of migratory and resident bird species, making the region a draw for wildlife enthusiasts. Local seafood and coastal cuisine: Restaurants and homestays in the area serve fresh seafood along with traditional Karnataka coastal dishes.

How much would a trip cost?

One of Honnavar’s biggest advantages is that it remains relatively affordable compared with more commercialised beach and backwater destinations.

For travellers driving from Bengaluru or Goa, fuel and toll costs would need to be added. Rail travel via the Konkan Railway can significantly reduce the overall budget.

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Mahindra’s post goes beyond promoting a scenic destination. It also underlines the growing importance of sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. “Mangrove forests, winding waterways and mirror-like backwaters. Since mangroves are among nature’s most effective coastal defenders, Honnavar’s beauty is matched by its ecological significance,” he wrote.