MS Dhoni gloves row: BCCI, Indian sports fraternity back Dhoni

The BCCI has backed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the controversy over the insignia on his gloves. The ICC requested Dhoni to remove the insignia that looked like an Army symbol from his gloves citing breach of regulations. Not only the BCCI, the Indian sports fraternity has also supported the cricketer with multiple sportsmen saying there's nothing wrong in Dhoni displaying the insignia.

Committee of Administrators (CoA) Chief Vinod Rai asserted on Friday that Dhoni will continue sporting the insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol. "The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can't sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know," Rai told news agency PTI.

"And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations," he added. Dhoni is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army and the dagger is part of their emblem.

Following BCCI's request, the ICC's Cricket Operations team is set to discuss the matter with the World Cup's Event Technical committee. Rai said that BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will reach the event before the Australia game and speak to the senior ICC officials.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The government does not interfere in the affairs of sports bodies, they are autonomous. But when the issue is connected with the sentiments of the country, the interest of the nation has to be kept in mind. I urge the BCCI to take a fair step in the Mahendra Singh Dhoni case."

Suresh Raina tweeted, "We all love our country and that's exactly MS Dhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes and honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism and not nationalism."

London Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt said, "The demand for the removal of this badge is not only an insult to the sacrifices of the Indian Army but the Indian Army. We all have fellow countrymen with Dhoni (sic)."

Hima Das, who is the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships, also supported Dhoni. "INDIA with Dhoni brother. I support Mahi brother. Jai hind Jai Bharat (sic)," she wrote on her twitter handle.

RP Singh commented on the ICC's stance on the issue and said, "Tough for me to understand how MS Dhoni's on-field gesture on his glove is a problem to ICC. His fans have taken inspiration out of it and he himself is a respected Lt. Col, really strange," he wrote.

After India's opening World Cup match against South Africa in Southampton, the ICC requested Dhoni to remove the insignia from his gloves citing rules that forbid display of messages "which relate to political, religious or radical activities or causes".

