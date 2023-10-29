MS Dhoni watching India vs England from stand with his wife, video goes viral

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted watching the India vs England World Cup match from the stands with his wife Sakshi on Sunday, October 30. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen sitting in the stands with Sakshi, cheering for the Indian team. Dhoni is also seen wearing white t-shirt.

Dhoni's presence in the stands has generated a lot of excitement among fans. Many of them took to social media to express their happiness at seeing Dhoni at the match.

"Dhoni is in the house!" one fan tweeted. "This is the best day ever."

"Dhoni watching India play is the best feeling ever," another fan wrote.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020. However, he continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

England found themselves in a precarious position after losing five wickets within just 16 overs during their World Cup face-off against India on Sunday. The critically decisive moment came when Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled England's heavy-hitter Jos Buttler for a mere 10 runs.

Prior to this, star Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had already dealt significant damage by taking two wickets each. Bumrah, in a stunning display of skill, dismissed Dawid Malan for 16 and Joe Root without a score in the 5th over, while Shami eliminated both Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in the 8th and 10th overs respectively.

Skipper Rohit Sharma produced a special effort on a challenging pitch where the majority of Indian batters struggled, as the hosts were restricted to 229 for nine by England.

Rohit Sharma shone through with a stellar performance of 87 runs in 101 balls. His partnership with Suryakumar Yadav (49 off 47) further boosted the score.

After India found themselves at 40 for three in the 12th over, the 91-run partnership between Rohit and KL Rahul (39 off 58) stabilised the innings.

Rohit also added 33 vital runs with Suryakumar, but the skipper's fall resulted in a flurry of wickets. Suryakumar batted around the tail in his second game of the campaign to grab some much-needed runs in the final overs.

Also Read: FASTag scam: Man loses Rs 2.4 lakh after installing mobile app