Madras University Results 2019: MU to declare UG, PG results soon, here's how to check scores

The University of Madras (MU) will declare the semester results for various undergraduate and postgraduate examinations (that were conducted in the month of April) today on its official website- unom.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Madras University examinations can also check their Madras University Result 2019 on egovernance.unom.ac.in, apart from the official website.

Here's how to check Madras University Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the varsity.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'UG, PG Madras University Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, select your course, year and enter your full roll number, as required.

Step-4: Once you've entered all the details, click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: Madras University UG/PG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The University of Madras (MU), is a public state university in Chennai, the capital city of the state of Tamil Nadu. It was established in the year 1857 and is one of the third oldest universities in India after the University of Calcutta and the University of Mumbai. It is a collegiate research university and has a total of six campuses in the city - Chepauk, Marina, Guindy, Taramani, Maduravoyal, and Chetpet.

