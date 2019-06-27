JoSAA Counselling 2019: Seat allotment list for Round-1 released; here's how you can access it

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the seat allotment list for Round-1 on its website. Candidates who have successfully qualified the JEE Main and JEE Advanced examination and applied for the counselling process can now visit the official website of the authority to check the Round 1 allotment list. It may be noted that the candidates are required to enter their JEE Main Application number, password and security pin in the seat allotment link for accessing the entire list.

Candidates who find their name in the JoSAA seat allotment list Round-1 will have to confirm their admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and GFTIs, which have been allotted to them. As per the official notification released by JoSAA regarding the counselling procedure, all those candidates who qualify for the JoSAA round 1 seat allotment will need to appear for document verification and seat acceptance procedure by reporting to the centres from June 28 to July 2, 2019 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Candidates must note that the list of seats filled and the status of vacant seats will be displayed on JoSAA's website on July 3, 2019. Furthermore, the seat allotment list for Round-2 will also be released by the authority on July 3 at around 5 PM.

Here's a list of documents that the candidates need to carry while reporting to their respective centres for JoSAA Counselling 2019:

Three passport-sized photographs

Class 12th performance report

Provisional seat allotment letter

Undertaking by the candidate

Proof of fee payment regarding seat acceptance

Photo Identity card or Class 12th admit card

Admit card of JEE (Main) 2019

Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2019

Class 10th mark sheet (for DOB proof)

Class 12th (or equivalent) board mark sheet

Pass certificate (if available)

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

