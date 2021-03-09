Mukesh Ambani bomb threat: CCTV footage captures man in PPE kit parking SUV with explosives

The individual who had parked the explosive carrying SUV outside RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, has been captured on CCTV footage. In the footage, the man, who is suspected to have parked the SUV loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, is seen wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). On February 25, a Mahindra Scorpio carrying 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near 'Antilia', the residence of Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai.

In the CCTV footage, the suspect, who had allegedly parked the explosive-laden SUV outside Ambani's residence in Mumbai, can be seen wearing a PPE kit, according to India Today TV. The suspect was allegedly wearing the PPE kit to hide their identity or any other detail that might reveal who they were.

Earlier, the police had stated that the SUV was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18. Later, Manuskh Hiren, the man who had last used the Scorpio before it was stolen, was discovered dead. The authorities had found 2.5 kilograms of 20 gelatin stocks inside the Mahindra Scorpio. The sticks belonged to a Thane resident whose dead body had been found in a Thane creek last week. The police had also recovered a threat letter and a few number plates from inside the SUV parked near Ambani's residence.

After having seized the vehicle, officials from the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police scanned the CCTVs in the area. They zeroed-in on a Toyota Innova which was spotted in the same area during the time the SUV was parked outside 'Antilia'. The CCTV footage shows the suspect fleeing the scene in the Innova after parking the SUV outside Ambani's residence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over this case on Monday. According to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NIA taking over the case showed that something was "fishy".

NTA has stated that the anti-terror agency had taken over the investigation following orders by the Union Home Ministry. The NTA was in the process of re-registering the case being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and Crime Branch. Aside from the recovery of the SUV, the NTA will also investigate the death of Mansukh Hiren.

