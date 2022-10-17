Mumbai airport to be shut for 6 hours tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be closed for 6 hours on October 18 for repair and maintenance. The CSMIA has two intersecting runways which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

The airport authority said that both runways - 14/32 and 9/27 - will be closed from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, October 18. The authority added that as part of post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights), among other major tasks will be undertaken.

"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," the authority added.

Mumbai airport with the support of airline customers, as well as other key stakeholders, has rescheduled flights for smooth maintenance and the least inconvenience to the passengers, CSMIA in an official statement.

A few days back the Mumbai airport announced that it has entirely switched to green sources for its energy consumption needs, making it one of India’s 100 per cent sustainable airports. The airport has been making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and further propel its journey towards ‘Net Zero’ emissions.

Also read: Mumbai airport switches to 100% green sources for energy usage; India’s first to launch hybrid tech

Also read: Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight returns to Mumbai airport after bird strike