Mumbai: Amid heavy rains, influencer creates 'relax station' for delivery agents

The heavy rains in India have thrown daily life out of gear, especially for people working in the service industry. We often come across delivery guys drenched in the rain working even in extreme weather. In an effort to appreciate their work and dedication, social media influencer Siddhesh Lokare arranged a small ‘relax station’ for the hardworking delivery agents in Mumbai.

The stall was set up beside the road and provided tea, samosa and snacks for the agents along with raincoats.

Lokare shared about this gesture on one of his Instagram posts with a video and wrote: “This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food. Though while conversing with these souls, I felt a sense of pride and passion they have cultivated for their jobs. They LOVE doing what they do irrespective of monsoon or summer.”

Netizens have been appreciating this noble initiative by Lokare and came forward to show their support in the comments section.

One internet user wrote, “My boyfriend is a delivery boy and I know how much effort it takes to deliver, he sometimes tells me how people make fun of him or disrespect still he smiles and let go everything …sometimes he doesn’t eat anything because if he waits to eat some other person might stay hungry so I m very proud of him and you did a great job.”

Another user shared a heartwarming personal experience and wrote, “Sharing a sweet story here! I ordered a pizza from a local shop lapinoz in indore! I sometimes order a delivery and sometimes go for pickups! That delivery boy came to my address was very polite and was soaking wet because of the rain! I offered him a towel, asked if he wants some tea! He accepted the towel and politely refused the tea! 3 days later I ordered a pick up, i got caught up in the rain , still went to pick my pizza up, there he was! He asked me to stay near the oven for a while, i was shivering! And asked me if i wanted him to reheat me pizza! That's karma i guess !”

“Let’s offer our delivery boys with some sort of respect and kindness when they arrive- Just a smile and a thank you is enough to make their day,” added another internet user.

This post has generated around 5 lakh views since it was posted.

