Mumbai firm’s Rs 10 internship goes viral; Here's the truth behind this abnormally low stipend

A viral internship listing offering just Rs 10 per month has stirred a flurry of reactions online, but the truth behind it is far more mundane.

It all began when X user Aditya Jha posted a screenshot of the listing from Mumbai-based Faclon Labs. The post showed an opening for a Backend Developer Intern with a stipend of only Rs 10 per month and “no fixed duration.” Naturally, the image quickly went viral, with users slamming the listing as exploitative.

However, it didn’t take long for the full picture to emerge. Several LinkedIn users, including software engineer Manoj Kumar, stepped in to clarify that the figure was in fact an error, and that the company is actually offering Rs 10,000 per month for the role.

According to Kumar’s LinkedIn post, Faclon Labs explained that the listing was pulled incorrectly from Naukri.com due to a bot error. The glitch replaced the actual stipend with the incorrect Rs 10 figure.

“They’re actually offering a solid internship leading to full-time roles,” Kumar noted, sharing a screenshot of Faclon Labs’ clarification.

The episode has reignited conversations about how misleading job listings — intentional or not — can spread quickly and harm reputations. It’s also a reminder for companies to regularly monitor how their listings appear on third-party platforms.