Mumbai's millionaire paan seller Muchhad Paanwala under NCB lens after agency discovers drugs in shop

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has quizzed South Mumbai's famous millionaire paan seller also known as Muchhad Paanwala in connection with the drug case. NCB officials have said that they have recovered contraband from the warehouse of Jaishankar Tiwari or Mucchad Paanwala at the Kemp Corner.

According to the India Today report, NCB confirmed that illicit substance was recovered from Muchhad Paanwala's shop located in the upscale Kemp's corner locality of South Mumbai. Post recovery of the scheduled substance, Tiwari was summoned to the NCB office where he arrived at around 10:30 am.

The name of Muchhad emerged after NCB officials arrested a British national, named Karan Sajnani and two women from Bandra in connection with a marijuana supply ring case. Sajnani allegedly revealed Muchhad's shop's name in the marijuana supply ring.

The landmark shop, which gets its name from the thick moustache sported by the founder Jaishnkar Tiwari and his sons and two grandsons, is a celebrity paan shop. The shop has been running since the '70s when Tiwari came to Mumbai and started helping his father in business.

Tiwari drives a Mercedes and his customer includes Bollywood stars, businessmen and also industrialists.

In fact, in 2016, his shop became the first "paan" outlet to host its own website to take online orders. His wide variety of paans also found a place on food delivery platforms.

On Saturday, the NCB recovered 75 kgs of marijuana, 125 kgs of marijuana-like material, and many cannabis buds imported from the US from Sajnani's house. The contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled ganja joints and was allegedly being supplied to high-class clients in Mumbai and various other states, according to the NCB.

NCB said that Sajnani is also related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case as the former was a supplier to the accused peddler Anuj Keswani who was arrested in the drug probe related to Sushant's death.

