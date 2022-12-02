Mumbai: Police impose curfew till Jan 2 to ensure peace, gathering of 5 or more people barred

Mumbai curfew: The Mumbai police have imposed a curfew in the city from December 4 to January 2 in a bid to maintain peace and avoid any kind of disruptions in public order. Under the curfew, gatherings of five or more people have been barred in the city.

The police have said that any kind of demonstrations, sloganeering, and performances in public places have also been prohibited during this period. Besides this, an arms ban has also been implemented to maintain law and order in the city from December 4 to January 2.

In a press release, Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department, said that any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in Mumbai till January 2.

What all is banned and barred?