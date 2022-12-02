scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Police impose curfew till Jan 2 to ensure peace, gathering of 5 or more people barred

Mumbai curfew: Besides this, an arms ban has also been implemented to maintain law and order in the city from December 4 to January 2.

Mumbai curfew: The police have said that any kind of demonstrations, sloganeering and performances in public places have also been prohibited

Mumbai curfew: The Mumbai police have imposed a curfew in the city from December 4 to January 2 in a bid to maintain peace and avoid any kind of disruptions in public order. Under the curfew, gatherings of five or more people have been barred in the city. 

The police have said that any kind of demonstrations, sloganeering, and performances in public places have also been prohibited during this period. Besides this, an arms ban has also been implemented to maintain law and order in the city from December 4 to January 2. 

In a press release, Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Police’s Mission Department, said that any kind of gathering, procession, demonstration, playing loudspeakers, etc, will be banned in Mumbai till January 2. 

What all is banned and barred? 

  • Social gatherings at the mass level around places of public entertainment. 
  • Gatherings of 5 or more people around government offices, courts, and local bodies performing government or semi-government functions. 
  • Bursting crackers, playing loudspeakers, instruments, and bands 
  • Sloganeering, demonstrations, and the performance of songs in public places. 
  • Processions of all kinds including marriage ceremonies, funerals, large-scale meetings of companies, cooperative societies, and other associations. 
  • Large gatherings for schools, colleges, and other institutions for educational activities or general business 
  • Firearms, swords, and other such weapons are not permitted. From December 4 to January 2, these orders will be in effect. 

Published on: Dec 02, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
Posted by: Basudha Das, Dec 02, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
