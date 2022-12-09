Mumbai pollution: ‘Don’t we deserve fresh air to breathe’, say netizens after AQI hits 188 

Mumbai pollution news: Social media users have taken to Twitter to express their frustration after the air quality index (AQI) in India’s financial capital hit 188 or unhealthy. A user wrote, “We slog, work hard and contribute to the nation’s economy and don’t even deserve fresh air to breathe?”

Author of Yakshini Neil D’Silva shared images from Mumbai and wrote, “A true dystopian horror is looming overhead Mumbai.” A user, who goes by FoxBat on Twitter shared images and tweeted, “When will these dumb humans realize they are plundering their children’s future, to fund their pathetic present.”

A user was happy that people are finally talking about the pollution situation in Mumbai. The user wrote, “Am glad finally Mumbai pollution is in talks. I was shouting and screaming about it while Mumbaikars I know of are of the view that I have become old, air quality has not gone for a toss. Stop construction in Mumbai. Just stop it. Sick of dust pollution here.”

While netizens were livid with rising pollution levels in the country’s maximum city, environmentalist and executive trustee of non-profit Conservation Action Trust Debi Goenka believes this is not it. Goenka told the news agency Reuters, “It is going to get worse in Mumbai because there are no restrictions on construction activity. The roads are all dug up because of the metro and vehicular traffic is crawling, leading to more pollution.”

Several infrastructure projects and emissions are the possible reasons for worsening air quality in Mumbai, according to a government official. Mumbai residents or Mumbaikars have been advised to stay indoors and avoid long walks, according to a government website.

Mumbai AQI today

As of 3:00 pm on Friday, Mumbai’s AQI stands at 188 whereas AQI in Mazagaon stood at 210 and 188 in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). AQI in Vile Parle West, Vasai West, Khadakpada, and Pimpleshwar Mandir stood at 95, 89, 80, and 97 respectively.

