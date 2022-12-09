Cyclone Mandous updates: How did the cyclonic storm get its name? 

Cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu latest: Cyclone Mandous has thrown normal life out the window for people living in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and other adjoining areas. But how did Cyclone Mandous get its name? As per the World Meteorological Organisation, the practice of assigning names to cyclones began years ago for quick identification of storms in warning names.

It added, “Many agree that appending names to storms makes it easier for media to report on tropical cyclones, heightens interest in warnings, and increases community preparedness.”

In April 2020, the Met Department shared a list containing a total of 169 items including a list of 13 names suggested by each member country of the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations economic and social commission for Asia Pacific panel (WMO/ESCAP). Some of the names include– Nivar, Nisarga, Asani, Tauktae, Sitrang, Jawad, and Gulab apart from Mandous.



Any cyclone after Mandous will be named Mocha (pronounced Mokha) before the first round of the list is exhausted and the second round begins. When India’s turn comes, the cyclone will be named Tej and Asna when Pakistan’s turn comes. Besides India, Pakistan and the UAE, countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Iran, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Yemen are also members of the WMO/ESCAP.

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries.

Cyclone Mandous status: When and where will the cyclone make landfall, How far is it from Chennai?

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining areas like south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram between Friday midnight to early hours of Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department. At present, the severe cyclonic storm has weakened into a cyclonic storm at about 180km northeast of Karaikal.



The Met Department tweeted, “SCS Mandous weakened into CS about 180km NE of http://Karaikal.To cross north TN, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram(Mahabalipuram)during midnight of 9Dec to early hours of 10Dec.”

Here’s what you need to know about Cyclone Mandous status

1. The cyclone is likely to cross the coast near Mahabalipuram with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65 kmph to 75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph on December 9. Mahabalipuram is 50 km away from Chennai.

2. Cyclone Mandous has approached the Andhra Pradesh coast.

3. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

4. The Met Department has also rolled out the Mandous live tracker for people residing in and around Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and nearby coastal regions.

5. Tamil Nadu government has deployed 12 teams with nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in 10 districts like Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Thanjavore in the Cauvery delta region, capital city Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

6. Schools and colleges have been shut down across Tamil Nadu today.

7. Oil rigs and offshore installations have been asked to ensure the safety of personnel, as per a defence release.

8. Tamil Nadu government chief secretary V Irai Anbu asked officials to ensure announcement prior to releasing surplus water from reservoirs and shifting people in vulnerable areas to shelter areas.

9. The state government has also advised people to avoid travelling on Friday.

10. The name – Cyclone Mandous– has been given by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It means “treasure box” in Arabic and is often a slow-moving cyclone that entraps a lot of moisture and causes heavy rainfall.

11. A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and further intensified into a deep depression and lay around 750 km off Chennai as on December 7.

