Mumbai Rains Updates: Multiple trains cancelled, rescheduled or terminated; check list

The Western Railway and Central Railway Unit of the Indian Railways have shared a list of trains that stand cancelled, rescheduled or are terminated, on their official Twitter handle as heavy Mumbai rains continue to stall the normal life in the city and its surrounding areas. Incessant Mumbai rains over the past five days has affected the City's sub-urban rail network (Mumbai local train) on the harbour as well as Main lines of the Central Railways'. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in the adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane on July 2, 4 and 5. According to Skymet, private weather agency, Mumbai is at a "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5.
Check out the list of trains cancelled, rescheduled or terminated by Western Railway and Central Railway due to Mumbai Rains:
Meanwhile, with the IMD forecasting of heavy Mumbai rains for Tuesday, authorities declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses.
Twenty-one people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse incident in the northern suburb of Malad in the city following heavy Mumbai rains on Tuesday morning. One more person succumbed to injuries late Tuesday night, raising the toll to 22.
The injured were admitted to civic-run hospitals and 15 of them were discharged after primary treatment, a senior civic official told reporters here.
Efforts by rescue workers to get a 15-year-old girl out of the debris of the wall which collapsed in Malad, proved futile as she was brought out dead.
(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)
Also read: Mumbai rains: City at 'serious risk of flooding', warns weather dept; toll rises to 36
Also read: Mumbai Rains: Report closed roads on Google Maps, here's how
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today