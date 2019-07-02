Mumbai Rains: Report closed roads on Google Maps, here's how

Heavy rains in Mumbai have brought the city to a standstill as people and vehicles are finding it difficult to ply the waterlogged streets of the city. The city is facing its worst flooding after recieving its heaviest rainfall in a decade. In some low-lying areas, roads have been submerged under water so much so that it has become difficult to drive on them.

To help, Google Maps is allowing the residents to mark the roads that cannot be used due to deluge after Mumbai rains. Mumbaikars can go to the Google Maps app on their Android or iOS devices and point out the roads that have been closed.

Here's how to report closed roads on Google Maps for Android:

1. Go to Google Maps.

2. Tap on the Mumbai floods button.

3. Tap on Report road closure.

4. On the map, select the road that has been closed.

5. Tap on Next.

6. You can add more details about the closure on the next page, such as When, Reason, Direction, and such.

7. After filling in the optional details, tap on Send on the top-right to send the road closure report.

Here's how to report closed roads on Google Maps for iOS:

1. Go to Google Maps.

2. Tap on the Mumbai floods button.

3. Tap on Report road closure.

4. On the map, select the road that has been closed.

5. Tap on Next.

6. If you are signed into the app, you will be able to send the road closure report after confirmation. If you are not signed in to the Google Map app, you will be asked to do so before confirming the report.

7. Tap the paper plane icon on the top-right to send the road closure report.

Earlier today, teams from INS Tanaji and Material Organisation were deployed to address request from the people to provide assistance to stranded Mumbaikars in Kurla area, amid heavy flooding in low-lying areas of Mumbai. They were later joined by naval diving teams.

The team from INS Tanaji encountered extreme water logging and abandoned vehicles which further prevented their own vehicles from reaching the site. In order to cope up with the heavy downpour, the team decided to move on foot, while carrying safety gears like lifebuoys and lifejackets. The rescue team was able to help elderly women and children to safer areas.

Meanwhile, several trains to and from Mumbai were either cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled due to flooding after Mumbai rains. The services of Central Railway Suburban, or the Mumbai local, were also affected due to waterlogging. The services were resumed later in the day.

Over 50 flights have been either cancelled or dierted from the Mumbai airport, which was affected due to a plane SpiceJet skiddding off the runway.

