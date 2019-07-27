Mumbai rains: 11 flights cancelled, water-logging in several parts of city; heavy showers expected

Mumbai rains made a comeback on Friday. The city struggled with severe jams and water-logging after the heavy showers. Monsoon has hit the region due to favourable conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a statement saying that Mumbai and other regions in Maharashtra are likely to receive widespread rain till July 30.

Due to the heavy showers, seventeen inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday, according to airport authorities. A spokesperson said that four flights had to 'go-around' before they could land. On Saturday, flights were delayed by 30 minutes on an average. According to reports, eleven flights have been cancelled.

Suburban railways have also been affected by the rains. Services have been suspended from Kalyan to Karjat/Khopoli as a precautionary measure. Moreover, Mahalaxmi express was held up between Badlapur and Wangani. There were 700 passengers on-board. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is scheduled to reach there shortly for evacuation. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and city police reached the site and handed over biscuits and water to stranded passengers.

Mumbai: Water-logging at Road No. 6 in Sion, following heavy rainfall overnight #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/c8UwqDi3Do - ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

Water-logging, too, has been reported from multiple parts of the city including Road No. 6 in Sion, Chembur and Kalyan areas. Waldhuni and Ulhas rivers are overflowing due to the incessant rains.

#Mumbai: Severe waterlogging in Chembur area following continuous rainfall in the city. Indian Meteorological Department predicts intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy falls at few places in city and suburbs pic.twitter.com/nAAhtDAYaw - ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2019

However, there has been no rain in the city for the past one hour giving temporary relief to Mumbaikars.

"City is expecting intermittent heavy showers all through the night. We request commuters to not venture in water logged areas & also request you all to maintain distance from the sea. Please tweet to us or call on 100 in any emergency/need of help," said Mumbai Police on Friday.

