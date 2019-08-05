Mumbai rains: 36 trains affected due to downpour; check details here

Mumbai rains: The Central Railways said on Sunday that 14 trains have been cancelled, three diverted and one rescheduled among a list of trains that have been impacted due to torrential rains in Maharashtra. Due to water logging and a boulder fall in the Apta-Jite section of the Central Railways, outstation trains to and from Mumbai were impacted.

CR, in a statement, said a major incident was averted in the Jite boulder fall due to alertness of the patrolman, driver and assistant driver of the Rajdhani Express which was in the vicinity. "Rajdhani Express at Jite... Patrolman and driver, Asst Driver did commendable job of stopping train well in time and averting a mishap.... Section cleared now and Rajdhani Express left from spot..."

Cancelled:

1. Train No. 50103 Dadar- Ratnagiri Passenger dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

2. Train No. 22150 Pune - Ernakulam Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

3. Train No. 50105 Diva - Sawantwadi Road Passsenger dated 04/08/201 is cancelled.

4. Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

5. Train No. 10112 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Konkankanya Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

6. Train No. 11004 Sawantwadi Road - Dadar Tutari Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

7. Train No. 50107 Sawantwadi Road - Madgaon Jn. Passenger dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

8. Train No. 10103 Mumbai CSMT- Madgaon Mandovi Express JCO 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

9. Train No. 12133 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Jn. Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

10. Train No. 10111 Mumbai CSMT - Madgaon Konkankanya Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

11. Train No. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

12. Train No. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

13. Train No. 12224 Ernakulam - Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Duranto Express dated 04/08/2019 is cancelled.

14. Train No. 22114 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express dated 05/08/2019 is cancelled.

15. Train No. 50104 Ratnagiri - Dadar Passenger dated 05/08/2019 is cancelled.

Diversion:

1. Train No. 12742 Patna -Vasco Express dated 03/08/2019 is diverted via Manmad - Daud - Pune - Miraj - Londa route to Vasco - Da - Gama station.

2. Train No. 12618 H.Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Mangala Express dated 03/08/19 will be diverted via Igatpuri - Manmad - Wadi - Guntakal - Renigunta - Jolarpettai - Erode - Shoranur route.

3. Train no. 12284 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Duronto dated 03/08/2019 is diverted via Surat - Jalgaon - Balharshah - Katpadi - Jolarpettai - Erode - Shoranur - Thissur route.

Short Termination:

1. Train No. 19260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated on Western Railway.

2. Train No. 10104 Madgaon Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Mandovi Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Ratnagiri station.

3. Train No. 22120 Karmali - Mumbai CSMT Tejas Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Nandgaon Road station.

4. Train No. 11100 Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Sindhudurg station.

5. Train No. 12052 Madgaon - Dadar Janshatabdi Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Kudal station.

6. Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Matsyagandha Express dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Kudal station.

7. Train No. 50104 Ratnagiri - Dadar Passenger dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Roha.

8. Train no. 50106 Sawantwadi Road - Diva Passenger dated 04/08/2019 is short terminated at Ratnagiri.

Partially Cancelled:

1. Train No. 12202 Kochuveli - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Garib Rath Express dated 04/08/2019 is partially cancelled between Kannur to Lokmanya Tilak (T).

2. Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Netravati Express dated 04/08/2019 is partially cancelled between Shoranur Jn to Lokmanya Tilak (T).

Re-Scheduled:

1. Train No. 10215 Madgaon Jn. - Ernakulam Express dated 04/08/2019 scheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. at 21.00 hrs is rescheduled to leave ex. Madgaon Jn. 04.00hrs of 05/08/2019.

Regulated:

1. Train No. 02198 Jabalpur Jn. - Coimbatore Jn. Weekly Special dated 03/08/2019 is regulated in Panvel - Roha section.

2. Train No. 12450 Chandigarh - Madgaon Goa Sampark Kranti Express dated 03/08/2019 is regulated in Panvel - Roha section.

3. Train No. 22414 H. Nizamuddin - Madgaon Rajdhani Express dated 03/08/2019 is regulated in Panvel - Roha section.

4. Train No. 12618 H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Mangala Express dated 03/08/2019 is regulated at Igatpuri station.

5. Train No. 12051 Dadar - Madgaon Jn. Jan Shatabdi Express dated 04/08/2019 is regulated in Diva - Panvel section.

6. Train No. 10103 CSMT Mumbai - Madgaon Jn. Mandovi Express dated 04/08/2019 not yet started from Mumbai CSMT.

7. Train No. 50105 Diva - Sawantwadi Road Passenger dated 04/08/2019 is regulated in Panvel - Roha section.

Central Railway services folded up in the morning due to water-logging on the tracks in Sion and Kurla. Its Harbour service, which connects the metropolis to neighbouring Navi Mumbai, was also shut for most part of the day due to water-logging at Chembur station.

The transharbour line between Thane and Vashi, and Western Railway's network between Churchgate and Virar-Dahanu plied normally though with delays of 10-15 minutes.

"CSMT/Thane/Kalyan services resume from 19.49 hrs", Central Railway said in a tweet.

Harbour line services also started between CSMT and Wadala, and Mankhurd and Panvel in the evening, an CR official said.

