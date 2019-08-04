Mumbai rains: Train services crippled, flights delayed; weather authorities warn continuous downpour

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said heavy rainfall will continue in Mumbai today along with gusty winds. The rainfall in Mumbai has affected life with frequent train and flight delays. As many as 17 trains have been cancelled in Mumbai today due to heavy rainfall and water logging, according to the Central Railways.The situation was particularly worse on Saturday as many people were left stranded for long hours at train stations. Thousands of passengers were stranded for hours at stations between Thane and Panvel as train movement was affected due to heavy rain.

The IMD has issued a red alert for west and central Maharashtra till Sunday. Therefore, the situation is likely to remain similar today. Railway authorities have alerted travellers about trains services getting affected. Suburban trains are likely to remain slow all day. Services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla were suspended from 7.20 am today.

Trains Update-6

due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat...

Trains Update-5

due to heavy rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat...

Trains Update-4

due to heavy and continuous rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat...

Trains Update-3

due to heavy and continuous rains, water logging/boulder fallen in southeast ghat...

Meanwhile, around 11 flights were delayed at Mumbai airport, including five arrivals and five departure flights. Domestic airline IndiGo has requested its passenger to check for flight delays/cancellations by sending an SMS - ST <flight no.><flight date>.

Request all passengers to check for delays/cancellations due to heavy rains in #Mumbai.

Also, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory to Mumbai residents urging them not to venture close to the sea or in water-logged areas.

