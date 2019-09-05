Mumbai rains: Train services resume, operations normalise at Mumbai airport as water level abates

Mumbai rains Live Updates: A lull in the rains offered respite to Mumbai on Thursday with train and road traffic returning to normal. Services on the Central line restarted around 12.15 am between Kurla to Kalyan and around 12.35 am between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Goregaon. Meanwhile, Flight operations also normalised at Mumbai airport and operations have been resumed as per the schedule. However, the authorities have ordered to shut all schools and junior colleges as a precautionary measure in the wake of India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Two on-duty Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staffers died on Wednesday during heavy downpour at Goregaon in western suburbs, an official said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers in Mumbai on Thursday too. Several flights have been cancelled and more than 200 are delayed owing to bad weather on Wednesday. Train services were affected too and roads saw massive jams. NDRF teams on Wednesday rescued 1,300 people from Bail Bazar in Kurla as heavy rains battered the city of Mumbai.

11.37 am: Skymet Weather prediction, "During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains likely over South #Chhattisgarh, parts of #Vidarbha, South Coastal #Odisha, North coast of #AndhraPradesh, parts of #Telangana, South #Konkan and #Goa, parts of North #Kerala and #Saurashtra and #Kutch."

11.10am: Flight operations normalised at Mumbai airport, IndiGo releases statement

"Situation at the Mumbai airport has been largely normalised and operations have resumed as per the schedule. There are few cancellations to stabilise the operations. Therefore, we request the passengers to check the status of their flight before proceeding for the airport. We thank MIAL for their support. This eased the situation at the Mumbai airport last night. All affected passengers are being accomodated on alternate flights," statement from IndiGo

11.07 am: Train services restored in Mumbai

11.05: IMD weather forecast: Intermittent rain/shower with the possibility of very heavy falls at isolated places likely in Mumbai and suburbs.

11.01 am: Water level has begun receding in almost all parts of Mumbai since there were no rains on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, NRDF teams have been kept on standby at Kurla, Parel and Andheri, reported ANI.

10.58 am: Western Railways has resumed train services in Mumbai

05.09.19, 07.15 hrs. #WRUpdates. WR suburban services are running normal on all four lines. @drmbct @RailMinIndia - Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 5, 2019

10.55 am: CST-Vashi Harbour train route yet to be restored

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Vashi Harbour train link is not yet restored. The train routes were badly affected due to waterlogging in Mumbai leading to many trains getting cancelled. Hassled by the cancellation, many commuters staged protests on Wednesday evening including a 'rail roko' in Andheri.

10.38 AM: A 6-year-old boy died after he fell into a gutter last evening, in Nala Sopara area of Palghar district. His body was recovered late last night.

10.15 am: Many passengers were forced to spend Wednesday night sleeping outside the Mumbai domestic airport because their flights were delayed owing to heavy rainfall in the city.

Maharashtra: Passengers sleeping outside the Mumbai Domestic Airport due to flight delays, caused by rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/X1GgWB6MOA - ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

10.12 am: Check weather forecast and plan your day accordingly, says Mumbai Police

"Dear Mumbaikars, Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges. We request Mumbaikars to please check weather forecast and plan their day. Stay safe," the Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

Dear Mumbaikars, Due to heavy rainfall forecast by IMD, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and junior colleges. We request Mumbaikars to please check weather forecast and plan their day. Stay safe.#MumbaiRain - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 4, 2019

10.08 am: Latest update on local train schedule in Mumbai

The Central Railway has said that it has reinstated the suburban harbor line services in Mumbai. It said that the local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Andheri left at 5.22 am and local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 am today.

Central Railway (CR): CR Suburban harbour line services restored. Local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 5:22 AM, & local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6 AM. pic.twitter.com/9HWTWnvtvj - ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

10.05 am: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain Thursday (today)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places at isolated places over Gujarat region. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch.

10.00 am: 20 flights cancelled, 280 delayed on Wednesday

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport were crippled partially on Wednesday due to the incessant rains that have been lashing the city since Tuesday with around 20 flights cancelled and another 280 delayed, as per a live flight tracking website. However, much to the surprise for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the private aerodrome operator, the operations were "normal". The Mumbai Airport, with crossing runways, handles around 1,000 arrivals and departures per day. As per the website, there was an average delay of 65 minutes in flights departing from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) with 76 per per outbound flights getting affected. Besides, as many as 44 per cent of the incoming flights were delayed by an average 8 minutes. Taken together, a total of around 280 flights were affected due to the rains. A Mumbai Airport spokesperson earlier in the day, had said five flights had to do a go around and there was an average delay of 25 minutes.

9.55 am: Waterlogging has been reported in Sion in the early hours of Thursday (today) following heavy rains in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Water-logging in Sion following heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/lZsTMxTWy8 - ANI (@ANI) 4 September 2019

9.40 am: Two on-duty Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staffers died on Wednesday after falling in rainwater during heavy downpour at Goregaon in western suburbs, an official told PTI. The incident took place at Siddharth Nagar in the evening, the official said. The deceased, identified asVijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), were employees of P/S Ward of the BMC, he said. Both the employees, who apparently drowned, were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, he said. Bagdi and Parmar were put on duty in heavy downpour, he said, adding further inquiry in the incident was underway. Meanwhile, in another incident, a 24-year-old man fell in the Mithi river and drowned during heavy rain on Wednesday at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in western suburbs, police said. The incident took place at Bharatnagar, which is adjacent to the Mithi river in the BKC area this evening, an official said. The deceased, identifed as Mohammed Shahrukh Rafique Shaikh, fell in the river while walking with his two friends, an official said.

9.30 am: All schools and junior colleges to remain shut in Mumbai Thursday (today)

As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Thursday (today) too, the local authorities have ordered to shut all schools and junior colleges as a precautionary measure. The said orders have been passed for the schools in Thane and the Konkan. Meanwhile, district collectors in others parts of the state of Maharashtra have been asked to issued similar orders depending on local scenario. "In view of heavy rains today and rainfall forecast, as a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Kokan region tomorrow," School education minister Ashish Shelar announced on Wednesday.