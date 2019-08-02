Mumbai rains: IMD warns of 'very heavy rainfall' in next 48 hours in city

Mumbai rains: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 3 (Saturday) and August 4 (Sunday). However, the moderate rain still continues in the city and its adjoining area for last one week.

KS Hosalikar, IMD, Mumbai, tweeted, "With the development of low pressure area over Bay, this Saturday night and Sunday, Mumbai is very likely to get intense heavy rainfall."





Rainfall Updates.

Warnings are issued including West coast.

The city has recorded maximum and minimum temperatures between 29 degree Celsius to 25 degree Celsius today. And, due to the prediction of heavy downpour, the Saturday's temperature may go about 30 degree Celsius.

According to private weather forecaster Skymet weather, in July (key monsoon season), Mumbai has managed to record 1,451mm of rainfall. The city is expected to break the highest July rainfall record of 2014 (1,468.5 mm) anytime today.

The weather agency added in the statement, "Mumbai airport operations are running normally but with slight delays. Arrivals are delayed by 5 minutes and departures by 30 minutes."

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for three days continually. Besides, the heavy showers may also hit regions like parts of South Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan in the next two days.

Meanwhile, 11 districts in Maharashtra has received less than their normal rainfall in the monsoon season, as per the IMD. The 11 rain-deficient districts of Maharashtra which have recorded less than normal rainfall are Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia.

