Mumbai Rains: Unseasonal, July-like heavy showers in March trigger memefest

Mumbai and Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal heavy rain showers on Tuesday morning. Heavy downpour was reported in many areas of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Goregaon, and Dahisar. Rains have also been reported in areas since midnight like Ambernath, Kalyan, Diva, Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, and Badlapur among other places.

Users shared images and videos of rain in Mumbai on Twitter. A user who goes by the name Kay.pee on Twitter shared a video and wrote, “Slept in sultry March. Woke up in rainy July.” filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also shared a 55-second-long video and tweeted, “Welcome Mumbai Rains.”

Slept in sultry march. Woke up in rainy July #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/QIhJaPkgHh — Kay.pee (@phriyakrishna) March 21, 2023

#Mumbairains

Very unseasonal early rains ..

Wonder how #monsoon would play out this year .. pic.twitter.com/FmcrYrqDqb — Sushil Vashishta (@VashishtaSushil) March 21, 2023

Some Twitter users also shared funny takes on the off-season rains that slashed India’s financial capital whereas others shared rib-tickling memes. Standup comedian Atul Khatri tweeted he hopes that Alphonso mangoes do not get expensive due to the rain. Khatri tweeted, “I just hope and pray Alphonso mangoes don’t get more expensive.”

I just hope and pray Alphonso mangoes don't get more expensive#MumbaiRains — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) March 21, 2023

Kal tak Mumbai mein AC chal raha tha aur aaj geyser chalega! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ydgyz2gUth — Prashant Kanaujia (@prashant_k18) March 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that moderate rains with gusty winds are likely to engulf isolated pockets in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours. IMD Mumbai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad during next 3-4 hours.”

Moreover, several parts of Maharashtra have reported rainfall over the past few days. Farmers in the state have suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall in the state. Areas such as Chandori, Saikheda, Odha and Mohadi in Nashik and some parts of the Niphad division have reported unseasonal rains with strong winds.

(With ANI inputs)

