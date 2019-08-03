scorecardresearch
Mumbai rains: Weather department warns heavy rainfall for next 2 days; flights, trains delayed

Mumbai Rains: due to heavy rainfall in the city, the suburban trains are also running late by 15 to 20 minutes, informed Central Railways.

Budget airline IndiGo has requested all passengers to check delays or diversions of flights by sending an SMS---ST as DDMM. Budget airline IndiGo has requested all passengers to check delays or diversions of flights by sending an SMS---ST <flight no.><flight date> as DDMM.

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai will continue for the next two days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The overnight rainfall in the city has led to water logging in areas like Goregaon, Kandivali Dahisar and Palghar.


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned Mumbai residents about the heavy rainfall as well as high tides in a tweet. The BMC has said that city will hit by 4.90 metre high tides at 1:44 pm today and has appealed people to avoid venturing near sea or walking in waterlogged areas.

The municipal corporation has provided emergency call number for Mumbaikars, which is--1916.

!

Moreover, due to heavy rainfall, the suburban trains are also running late by 15 to 20 minutes, informed Central Railways.

Additionally, domestic airlines have also notified about the delay in flights in Mumbai due to heavy downpour. Budget airline IndiGo has requested all passengers to check delays or diversions of flights by sending an SMS---ST as DDMM.

Vistara airline has also informed its passengers about flight delays due to bad weather in Mumbai. Passengers travelling on Vistara airlines can check their flight updates by sending an SMS--UK to 9289228888 for updated flight status.

Further, the weather department has predicted strong winds, up to 60 kmph, along Maharashtra coast today afternoon. 

