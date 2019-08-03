Mumbai rains: Weather department warns heavy rainfall for next 2 days; flights, trains delayed

Mumbai Rains: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai will continue for the next two days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The overnight rainfall in the city has led to water logging in areas like Goregaon, Kandivali Dahisar and Palghar.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Streets waterlogged & houses submerged in water, after heavy rainfall in Palghar. pic.twitter.com/Z32Jj1htaM ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned Mumbai residents about the heavy rainfall as well as high tides in a tweet. The BMC has said that city will hit by 4.90 metre high tides at 1:44 pm today and has appealed people to avoid venturing near sea or walking in waterlogged areas.

The municipal corporation has provided emergency call number for Mumbaikars, which is--1916.

As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916 #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Moreover, due to heavy rainfall, the suburban trains are also running late by 15 to 20 minutes, informed Central Railways.

The trains on trans harbour & 4th corridor towards kharkopar on CR are running smoothly.

However, due to intense rains, trains on main & harbour line are running at cautious speed, hence delayed.

As per updates from IMD, the intense rain will continue for next few hours.. Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 3, 2019

Additionally, domestic airlines have also notified about the delay in flights in Mumbai due to heavy downpour. Budget airline IndiGo has requested all passengers to check delays or diversions of flights by sending an SMS---ST as DDMM.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays/diversions due to heavy rains in #Mumbai and #Surat. Please keep enough travel time in hand. For flight status, visit https://t.co/TQCzzy2a2s or send an SMS ST as DDMM. IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 3, 2019

Vistara airline has also informed its passengers about flight delays due to bad weather in Mumbai. Passengers travelling on Vistara airlines can check their flight updates by sending an SMS--UK to 9289228888 for updated flight status.