Mumbai sizzles at 35.6°C in December as city records sudden increase in temperature

Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest day temperature in December across Maharashtra. According to the data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city observed a sudden increase in the maximum temperature, which touched 35.6 degree celsius on Friday. On Thursday, the city had recorded 34.9 degree celsius, also the highest in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra | Santacruz in Mumbai recorded 35.6° C temperature which was the highest in India for yesterday: IMD pic.twitter.com/rWOjyUgOiA — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

Ratnagiri recorded 35.4 degrees celsius, followed by Pune 32.3 degree celsius, and Dahanu at 31.8 degree celsius.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Mumbai's air quality reached the 'poor' category. The AQI was at 204 in Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday morning, as per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI of Maharashtra’s capital was measured at 245 on Monday morning. The Mazegaon area of Mumbai recorded ‘very poor’ air quality at AQI 303, whereas the AQI of Chembur was recorded at 321 (Poor).

On Friday 9 am, the city's air quality improved as AQI stood in the 'moderate' category at 115. On Saturday, the AQI, as per CPCB, stood at 153 at 1 pm.

